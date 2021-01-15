Public health discusses COVID-19 vaccinations

WAPELLO — A COVID-19 vaccination update, along with a plea to local residents, was presented by Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) Administrator Roxanne Smith to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday, nearly three weeks after the first shipment of vaccine arrived in the county.

“Vaccination efforts are underway, we are still in Phase 1A, (but) we are getting inundated with phone calls,” she reported.

According to a past report from Smith and other sources, persons eligible for Phase 1A include medical workers and staff and residents of nursing homes.

However, Smith said most of the calls her office was receiving came from people not in the Phase 1A category who were wanting to know when they would be able to get vaccinated.

Since vaccinations for the initial group are continuing around the state and planning on the next phase is ongoing, Smith said she could not provide any answer to that question.

“I do not know who or when Phase 1B will be or when it will start,” she said, adding her office was issuing press releases, Facebook and other social media postings and trying other measures to cut down on the telephone calls.