Public health encourages masks for people having to leave their houses

MUSCATINE — On Wednesday, Muscatine County gained 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus overnight for a total of 61, and Muscatine County director of Public Health Christy Roby Williams believes seeing 10 new cases a day is becoming a pattern.
According to the latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health there are 1,145 confirmed cases in Iowa with 122 hospitalized, 431 recovering and 27 deceased.
“We are getting increasing folks residing in our county who are testing positive for COVID-19 and we are delivering the case investigation — monitoring and surveillance — with that,” Roby Williams said. “We are working closely with health care workers and facilities to try to offer additional support, guidance and education as it comes out from the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
She said the area is not seeing a slowing of the virus, but is seeing an increase. Gov. Kim Reynolds said earlier in the day she expects the cases of COVID-19 in Iowa to peak toward the end of the month. One trend the health department has found is the virus starts off as a low grade fever in people.
Roby Williams stressed it is vital Muscatine County residents follow all recommendations by the Iowa Department of Public Health to slow the spread of the virus. She also commented she is very happy to see the essential services in the county have created more structure to create more precautions to reduce transmission.
Among new precautions people are asked to do is when they go out is to wear masks covering their mouth and nose. Roby Williams said this is not to protect them from the virus, but to keep them from transmitting it if they have it, but haven’t developed symptoms. She also said the health department wants people to stay home except for essential activities like going to the grocery store or picking up medication.
“One of the things we really want to emphasize is as folks are wearing the masks, it is something different,” she said. “If you are not in the health care field wearing a mask all the time feels different on your face. People can increase contamination by messing with their mask or touching it. It is really important to follow the guidance for cloth-based coverings.”
The cloth-based masks are for the general public and the N95 masks should be reserved for medical professionals. She said people wearing cloth masks should not touch it once it is on their face. People should also stay six feet away from other people and avoid large groups. Cloth masks should be laundered after each use.
Roby Williams said the IDPH web site has instructions for people to create their own masks. The site can be found by going online to https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/COVID-19%20Guidance%20for%20Cloth%20Face%20Coverings4_6_20.pdf.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.