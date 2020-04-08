Public health encourages masks for people having to leave their houses

Among new precautions people are asked to do is when they go out is to wear masks covering their mouth and nose. Roby Williams said this is not to protect them from the virus, but to keep them from transmitting it if they have it, but haven’t developed symptoms. She also said the health department wants people to stay home except for essential activities like going to the grocery store or picking up medication.

“One of the things we really want to emphasize is as folks are wearing the masks, it is something different,” she said. “If you are not in the health care field wearing a mask all the time feels different on your face. People can increase contamination by messing with their mask or touching it. It is really important to follow the guidance for cloth-based coverings.”

The cloth-based masks are for the general public and the N95 masks should be reserved for medical professionals. She said people wearing cloth masks should not touch it once it is on their face. People should also stay six feet away from other people and avoid large groups. Cloth masks should be laundered after each use.

Roby Williams said the IDPH web site has instructions for people to create their own masks. The site can be found by going online to https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/COVID-19%20Guidance%20for%20Cloth%20Face%20Coverings4_6_20.pdf.