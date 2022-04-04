Public hearing on pit bull ban scheduled for Thursday in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council will hear from the public once more about potentially lifting the pit bull ban.

The council will hold a public hearing during Thursday's regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Muscatine City Hall council chambers.

The council is also expected to vote on the first reading of an ordinance that would remove Title 6, Chapter 9, which deals with the keeping of pit bulls in the city, from the Muscatine code. City communications director Kevin Jenison said there would be two more readings before the ordinance was enacted. The public can also give comment during those three readings, if a motion is approved by council.

“Of course, the council has the authority to revise the language of it after the first reading,” he said. “We will just have to see what their intent is.”

On March 3, the council directed city staff to prepare an ordinance to remove the pit bull ban, but a public hearing is required before a vote. The discussion has been going on since council asked staff to prepare a counter-ordinance in March 2020. The discussion was postponed until October 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, the council voted to stop enforcing the ordinance for four months as an “experiment” to determine if the removal should be permanent.

Assistant police chief Steve Snider has previously said the pit bull ban was enacted in 2003 after several incidents of loose and aggressive pit bulls and attacks on other pets and people. There were at least five incidents where police had to shoot aggressive pit bulls. The night the ban was approved, the city’s animal control officer was attacked and injured by two loose pit bulls.

