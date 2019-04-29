Muscatine County Soil and Water Conservation district will hold a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. May 2, about proposed amended soil loss limit regulations for lands in the district.
The meeting will be held at the district office, 3500 Oakview Dr, Suite A, Muscatine.
The public is invited to attend and comment, and can review the proposal at the office prior to the hearing.
According to a news release from the district: "The regulation changes will establish allowable rates of soil loss by wind or water erosion based on the newest published soil survey information for lands in the county. The rates of erosion expressed in tons per acre per year are proposed to be set for ( 1) agricultural lands, (2) nonagricultural lands, and (3) construction sites. For agricultural (farm) land, the proposed soil loss limit will be set for each soil type and will vary from one to five tons per acre per year."
For more information, contact the district at 563-263-7944.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.