Public hearing on solar tabled for a week due to technical difficulty

“So, probably over a year ago now, there was a solar energy company that came in and talked to us,” zoning director Eric Furnas said. “They were reaching out to land owners in the West Liberty and Atalissa areas about potential leads. We had some back and forth with them and they had some questions, but that project never came to fruition. But most recently, Muscatine Power & Water contacted me and advised that they were planning on a project, likely in two phases. Phase would be on their ground on the MPW well field for the first field of solar panels. But were and are confident that most likely there would be a phase two that would be spilling out into areas of the county.”