Public hearing on solar tabled for a week due to technical difficulty

MUSCATINE — A public hearing regarding changes to the Muscatine County comprehensive plan to change language to encourage utility-scale renewable and alternative energy was tabled by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors until May 10 due to technical difficulties.
During Monday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to delay the hearing and decision on the issue after learning the meeting, which was being broadcast on a GoToMeeting page, could not be understood by listeners. The broadcast was listed on the meeting’s agenda as a way for the public to attend the meeting. About 15 people had attended the meeting online and several expressed interest in making a statement during the public hearing.
“We will publish the agenda items the board has voted on after the meeting,” Supervisor Santos Saucedo said.
Administrative director Nancy Schreiber said the agendas are posted on the county’s web page, but the attachments are not. She also commented notice of the public hearing would have to be republished.
Shortly after the vote was taken the audio on the broadcast cleared up and remained clear for the remainder of the meeting.
According to the Iowa Public Information Board, which governs the Open Meetings Act, “public access to the conversation of the meeting must be available.”
The board released on March 11, 2020, a series of rules for meetings being done online to be in compliance with the Iowa Open Meetings Act due to the need for municipalities to hold electronic meetings as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Changes that are being considered include the ability to give solar arrays a special use permit in agricultural districts and as a permitted use in light industrial districts.
Among the items issued in the board packet on the issue, a transcript of the April 9 meeting of the zoning commission was included, in which the commission discussed possible changes to the plan.
“So, probably over a year ago now, there was a solar energy company that came in and talked to us,” zoning director Eric Furnas said. “They were reaching out to land owners in the West Liberty and Atalissa areas about potential leads. We had some back and forth with them and they had some questions, but that project never came to fruition. But most recently, Muscatine Power & Water contacted me and advised that they were planning on a project, likely in two phases. Phase would be on their ground on the MPW well field for the first field of solar panels. But were and are confident that most likely there would be a phase two that would be spilling out into areas of the county.”
Furnas said he had spoken with the Muscatine County Farm Bureau because the ordinance may impact farm land. Input was added to the ordinance. Concern was raised about farm land converted for use with solar energy, because that farm land cannot be reclaimed.