 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public hearing on solar tabled for a week due to technical difficulty
0 comments
top story
MUSCATINE CO. BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Public hearing on solar tabled for a week due to technical difficulty

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Solar

Last month a solar farm was dedicated in Louisa County. The Muscatine County Supervisors will soon hold public meetings to address solar energy production in the zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE — A public hearing regarding changes to the Muscatine County comprehensive plan to change language to encourage utility-scale renewable and alternative energy was tabled by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors until May 10 due to technical difficulties.

During Monday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to delay the hearing and decision on the issue after learning the meeting, which was being broadcast on a GoToMeeting page, could not be understood by listeners. The broadcast was listed on the meeting’s agenda as a way for the public to attend the meeting. About 15 people had attended the meeting online and several expressed interest in making a statement during the public hearing.

“We will publish the agenda items the board has voted on after the meeting,” Supervisor Santos Saucedo said.

Administrative director Nancy Schreiber said the agendas are posted on the county’s web page, but the attachments are not. She also commented notice of the public hearing would have to be republished.

Shortly after the vote was taken the audio on the broadcast cleared up and remained clear for the remainder of the meeting.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Iowa Public Information Board, which governs the Open Meetings Act, “public access to the conversation of the meeting must be available.”

The board released on March 11, 2020, a series of rules for meetings being done online to be in compliance with the Iowa Open Meetings Act due to the need for municipalities to hold electronic meetings as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes that are being considered include the ability to give solar arrays a special use permit in agricultural districts and as a permitted use in light industrial districts.

Among the items issued in the board packet on the issue, a transcript of the April 9 meeting of the zoning commission was included, in which the commission discussed possible changes to the plan.

“So, probably over a year ago now, there was a solar energy company that came in and talked to us,” zoning director Eric Furnas said. “They were reaching out to land owners in the West Liberty and Atalissa areas about potential leads. We had some back and forth with them and they had some questions, but that project never came to fruition. But most recently, Muscatine Power & Water contacted me and advised that they were planning on a project, likely in two phases. Phase would be on their ground on the MPW well field for the first field of solar panels. But were and are confident that most likely there would be a phase two that would be spilling out into areas of the county.”

Furnas said he had spoken with the Muscatine County Farm Bureau because the ordinance may impact farm land. Input was added to the ordinance. Concern was raised about farm land converted for use with solar energy, because that farm land cannot be reclaimed.

A large scale solar operation recently went online in Louisa County just south of Wapello.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recruiting team members in Muscatine
Local

Recruiting team members in Muscatine

Allsteel/HON/HNI representatives Dalilah Vasquez and Kelly Stender set up shop at the Louisa-Muscatine High School community job fair. Over 12…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News