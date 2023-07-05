A recently rediscovered pioneer cemetery and some legal definition were added to a proposed ordinance governing unincorporated cemeteries before being given to the Muscatine County Supervisors on Monday.
During the regular supervisors’ meeting, county attorney James Barry said he wrote the ordinance for the county to assume jurisdictional control of several private burial sites using Iowa code. He said Iowa law required counties to take over and maintain the private burial sites.
“I really like where we have obligations to maintain but no method to fund,” Supervisor Jeff Sorenson said in a tongue-in-cheek manner.
During a previous meeting, Barry had said, according to Iowa code, the county couldn’t tax for money to maintain the cemeteries, but the townships could.
For months, the county has been working to identify burial locations that are not being managed or preserved. The locations, called pioneer cemeteries, are identified by not having had more than 12 burials in the past 50 years. Several of the sites are on private property. In order for relatives to visit graves on private property, state code mandates a 10-day notice must be given to the property owner.
People are also reading…
- Vet who helped route dogs to Iowa did surgeries on her kitchen island, board says
- Iowans react to student loan ruling
- Arizona selling shipping containers from short-lived border wall at big loss
- UTV struck by train
- Iowa jailer fired after using Taser on female inmate four times in five minutes
- One injured in crash near West Branch Wednesday
- Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has died
- 5 things to know about the Fourth of July origins and traditions
- A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today
- Jersey Shore towns say state's marijuana law handcuffs police and emboldens rowdy teens
- Muscatine Pizza Ranch team wins outstanding Team of the Year award
- Researcher warns Iowans of health risks related to concentrated livestock production
- CBI Bank announces a donation of $250,000 for local clinic project
- Mortar round found in ditch near Raymond
- Muscatine's RAGBRAI plans nearing completion
Sorenson commented he believed there were “a few holes” in the proposed ordinance.
If the supervisors approve the ordinance, the county would hire someone to care for the cemeteries. In cases with cemeteries on private property, the owners of the property would have to option to care for it themselves.
A copy of the proposed ordinance is available on the county’s website. Sorenson said the next step toward passage would be for the supervisors to do a public hearing on the ordinance. The supervisors approved setting the public hearing for 9 a.m. July 17.
After that, there will be three readings before final passage. The ordinance has to be published before it becomes law. Barry said it would be about a month before the ordinance could be approved. The third reading is expected on July 31.
The supervisors also approved a new pay schedule for election officials. Muscatine County Auditor and commissioner of elections Tibe Vander Linden said instead of paying election officials by the hour, the new schedule would have a full-day or half-day stipend.
“It falls right in line with what we are paying now, but it is more of a stipend than a per hour,” Vander Linden said. “It also puts in writing that we offer mileage reimbursement.”
She said the Iowa Secretary of State’s office had advised the auditor’s office to make a resolution of that kind once a year so the ordinance was in place and there was no question about how the officials would be paid.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!