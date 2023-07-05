A recently rediscovered pioneer cemetery and some legal definition were added to a proposed ordinance governing unincorporated cemeteries before being given to the Muscatine County Supervisors on Monday.

During the regular supervisors’ meeting, county attorney James Barry said he wrote the ordinance for the county to assume jurisdictional control of several private burial sites using Iowa code. He said Iowa law required counties to take over and maintain the private burial sites.

“I really like where we have obligations to maintain but no method to fund,” Supervisor Jeff Sorenson said in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

During a previous meeting, Barry had said, according to Iowa code, the county couldn’t tax for money to maintain the cemeteries, but the townships could.

For months, the county has been working to identify burial locations that are not being managed or preserved. The locations, called pioneer cemeteries, are identified by not having had more than 12 burials in the past 50 years. Several of the sites are on private property. In order for relatives to visit graves on private property, state code mandates a 10-day notice must be given to the property owner.

Sorenson commented he believed there were “a few holes” in the proposed ordinance.

If the supervisors approve the ordinance, the county would hire someone to care for the cemeteries. In cases with cemeteries on private property, the owners of the property would have to option to care for it themselves.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is available on the county’s website. Sorenson said the next step toward passage would be for the supervisors to do a public hearing on the ordinance. The supervisors approved setting the public hearing for 9 a.m. July 17.

After that, there will be three readings before final passage. The ordinance has to be published before it becomes law. Barry said it would be about a month before the ordinance could be approved. The third reading is expected on July 31.

The supervisors also approved a new pay schedule for election officials. Muscatine County Auditor and commissioner of elections Tibe Vander Linden said instead of paying election officials by the hour, the new schedule would have a full-day or half-day stipend.

“It falls right in line with what we are paying now, but it is more of a stipend than a per hour,” Vander Linden said. “It also puts in writing that we offer mileage reimbursement.”

She said the Iowa Secretary of State’s office had advised the auditor’s office to make a resolution of that kind once a year so the ordinance was in place and there was no question about how the officials would be paid.

Close A look at Riverside Cemetery in Moline, Wednesday, May 31. A look at Riverside Cemetery in Moline, Wednesday, May 31. An old cannon sits at gravesite section were soldiers have been laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Moline. A few tombstones of soldiers that were laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Moline. Riverside Cemetery Grounds Foreman Brad Smith talks about the section on a small hill where soldiers have been laid to rest. A look at the Deere gravesite in Riverside Cemetery in Moline, Wednesday, May 31. A look at the Deere gravesite in Riverside Cemetery in Moline, Wednesday, May 31. A look at the Deere gravesite in Riverside Cemetery in Moline on Wednesday, May 31. Brad Smith, grounds foreman for Riverside Cemetery, walks through some of the older graves in the far back of the cemetery Wednesday, May 31. A look at an old tombstone at Riverside Cemtery in Moline Wednesday, May 31. Old gravestones in Riverside Cemetery in Moline sit toppled over. A look at tombstones on three different tiers at Riverside Cemetery in Moline on Wednesday, May 31. Tombstones at the front of Riverside Cemetery in Moline can be seen on three different tiers on Wednesday, May 31. Referred to as baby row, the far back left hand corner in Riverside Cemetery is the final resting place for those who lost a child. A look at the entrance to Riverside Cemetery in Moline on Wednesday, May 31. Photos: Riverside Cemetery in Moline A look at Riverside Cemetery in Moline, Wednesday, May 31. A look at Riverside Cemetery in Moline, Wednesday, May 31. An old cannon sits at gravesite section were soldiers have been laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Moline. A few tombstones of soldiers that were laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Moline. Riverside Cemetery Grounds Foreman Brad Smith talks about the section on a small hill where soldiers have been laid to rest. A look at the Deere gravesite in Riverside Cemetery in Moline, Wednesday, May 31. A look at the Deere gravesite in Riverside Cemetery in Moline, Wednesday, May 31. A look at the Deere gravesite in Riverside Cemetery in Moline on Wednesday, May 31. Brad Smith, grounds foreman for Riverside Cemetery, walks through some of the older graves in the far back of the cemetery Wednesday, May 31. A look at an old tombstone at Riverside Cemtery in Moline Wednesday, May 31. Old gravestones in Riverside Cemetery in Moline sit toppled over. A look at tombstones on three different tiers at Riverside Cemetery in Moline on Wednesday, May 31. Tombstones at the front of Riverside Cemetery in Moline can be seen on three different tiers on Wednesday, May 31. Referred to as baby row, the far back left hand corner in Riverside Cemetery is the final resting place for those who lost a child. A look at the entrance to Riverside Cemetery in Moline on Wednesday, May 31.