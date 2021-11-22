Public hearing set on Wapello urban renewal area

WAPELLO — A Dec. 16, 2021 public hearing has been set by the Wapello City Council to consider designation of a proposed 2021 Wapello Urban Renewal Area. The council approved a resolution setting the public hearing date during its regular meeting on Nov. 18.

Following the meeting, Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell reported the council approved the action with four members of the seven-member council present. He identified the four, who all voted in favor of the resolution, as Larry Wagg, Charles Wagg, Richard Taylor and Tony Hammer.

In addition to the designation, the public hearing will also consider the plan and projects of the proposed urban renewal area.

A key project that would be included in the area is the establishment of a combined Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store on the lot of the former Jack and Jill Grocery.

According to previous discussions, the present building is expected to be demolished and a new building that will house the combined retail businesses will be constructed.

The previous discussions also indicated the urban renewal area is a critical step in the process. Once the area is created, it can provide a mechanism to provide the developers with property tax incentives that will encourage the development.

