Public hearing set on Wapello urban renewal area
Public hearing set on Wapello urban renewal area

Closed until further notice

The Wapello City Council discussed a Dollar General store moving into the former Jack and Jill's Grocery Store location. 

 FILE PHOTO

WAPELLO — A Dec. 16, 2021 public hearing has been set by the Wapello City Council to consider designation of a proposed 2021 Wapello Urban Renewal Area. The council approved a resolution setting the public hearing date during its regular meeting on Nov. 18.

Following the meeting, Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell reported the council approved the action with four members of the seven-member council present. He identified the four, who all voted in favor of the resolution, as Larry Wagg, Charles Wagg, Richard Taylor and Tony Hammer.

In addition to the designation, the public hearing will also consider the plan and projects of the proposed urban renewal area.

A key project that would be included in the area is the establishment of a combined Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store on the lot of the former Jack and Jill Grocery.

According to previous discussions, the present building is expected to be demolished and a new building that will house the combined retail businesses will be constructed.

The previous discussions also indicated the urban renewal area is a critical step in the process. Once the area is created, it can provide a mechanism to provide the developers with property tax incentives that will encourage the development.

In another effort to boost community development, the council also approved a resolution establishing a Housing Steering Committee to support the Rural Housing Readiness Assessment Initiative.

Louisa Development Group (LDG) Executive Director Cole Smith had previously talked to the council about the initiative. He had indicated the assessment could help the community self-assess its housing needs and guide it while decisions are made to address those needs.

In addition to the resolution to create the committee, the council also approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing the committee’s role, composition and duties.

Because there were only four council members at the meeting, Delzell said they could not waive the second or third readings of the ordinance, which will be presented for additional readings at future council meetings.

In other action, the council approved the appointment of Dayna Kinsey to the city’s library board. She will replace Mary Ann Toland, who recently resigned.

It also approved a $180,203 first payment to Norris Asphalt Paving Company, Ottumwa, for widening and overlay work on Mill Street.

The October 2021 treasurer’s report was approved; as was the Fiscal Year 20-21 TIF Indebtedness Certification.

In final action, the council approved a resolution to transfer $175 each from the city’s Water Fund and its Sewer Fund to the Debt Service Fund to cover an interest payment related to the city’s 2012 General Obligation Bond.

Delzell said there were no committee or board reports. Mayor Shawn Maine did report there was some work that needed to be completed at the Briggs Civic Center.

