Public hearing set to form a new Muscatine tourism committee

The committee will consist of five members, three appointed by the city. Council member Kelcey Brackett asked to amend the original agreement that said the city would provide one member, commenting that because the city is using tax money to fund the committee it should also provide oversight. He also said meetings should be scheduled at a regular time. Council member John Jindrich said the council should appoint two. The committee will meet monthly with a minimum of six meetings per year.

Chamber CEO Eric Reader said the committee is based on a committee in Burlington. He said it is a good way to get back to working together to promote the city.

“I don’t look at this as an expense to the city, I look at it as an investment to the city,” council member Dennis Froelich said. “It benefits our city in growth and just the well-being of our city. But, every investor expects to see a return on their investment and the city should expect to see a return on its investment.”

In other news, people entering Muscatine City Hall or any other city facility will now be expected to wear a face covering after the Muscatine City Council approved allowing city administrator Carol Webb to implement policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During the meeting, the council approved a resolution authorizing Webb to make policy to be taken by city employees and by the public when entering city facilities. The policy is based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home when sick. There was no discussion prior to the acceptance of the resolution and it was unanimously approved.

