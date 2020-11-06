Public hearing set to form a new Muscatine tourism committee

MUSCATINE — It may be out with the old and in with the new depending on public comment during a hearing at the Nov. 19 Muscatine City Council meeting on whether to discontinue the Convention and Visitor’s Board and replacing it with a Tourism Committee.
During Thursday’s regular city council meeting, the council unanimously approved setting a public hearing on the action. If approved, the committee will be established through an agreement between the city and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide tourism and marketing services to Muscatine. The committee will be allocated a rate of $125,000 for tourism and marketing services.
“With this fresh start we have an opportunity to reset expectations,” council member Peggy Gordon said. “The Chamber has several foundational pillars which are business and community. I’d like to make sure the third pillar receives equal attention and that is tourism. The new committee should focus on enhanced services, improved reporting metrics and financial accountability to the city.”
Gordon confirmed that the $125,000 would be a flat fee, as the Board had been allocated money based on a percentage of hotel/motel taxes.
City administrator Carol Webb said the agreement would be a two year agreement, after which the city would assess how well the committee was working.
The committee will consist of five members, three appointed by the city. Council member Kelcey Brackett asked to amend the original agreement that said the city would provide one member, commenting that because the city is using tax money to fund the committee it should also provide oversight. He also said meetings should be scheduled at a regular time. Council member John Jindrich said the council should appoint two. The committee will meet monthly with a minimum of six meetings per year.
Chamber CEO Eric Reader said the committee is based on a committee in Burlington. He said it is a good way to get back to working together to promote the city.
“I don’t look at this as an expense to the city, I look at it as an investment to the city,” council member Dennis Froelich said. “It benefits our city in growth and just the well-being of our city. But, every investor expects to see a return on their investment and the city should expect to see a return on its investment.”
In other news, people entering Muscatine City Hall or any other city facility will now be expected to wear a face covering after the Muscatine City Council approved allowing city administrator Carol Webb to implement policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During the meeting, the council approved a resolution authorizing Webb to make policy to be taken by city employees and by the public when entering city facilities. The policy is based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home when sick. There was no discussion prior to the acceptance of the resolution and it was unanimously approved.
