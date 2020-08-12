Public hearing set to review Louisa County zoning ordinance changes

Vance said zoning administrative assistant Brian Thye would be unable to allow those businesses or activities to rebuild if they were more than 50 percent damaged, which had prompted the owners’ decision to request the classification change from A-1 to B-1.

Vance also told the supervisors the change would allow other properties in the area to develop their own business activities if they wished, or continue to operate the land as agriculture.

The other changes would also clarify language that may have made more sense 50 years ago when it appeared the intent was to maintain the rural landscape.

“Our hope is to come back with several more revisions,” Vance continued, adding he was also hopeful that any upcoming changes would stimulate more discussion.

“Hopefully we’ll stir up a little bit of controversy,” he said, suggesting more discussion would allow the commission to see all the various points of an argument.

In other action on Tuesday, the supervisors received good news from both public health administrator Roxanne Smith and veterans affairs director Adam Caudle during their monthly departmental updates.