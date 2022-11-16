Public invited to meet the finalists for the Muscatine Police Chief position

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine community is invited Thursday, to meet the six people who are being considered for the position of Muscatine Police Chief.

Candidates will be available for a meet and greet session from 4-5:30 p.m., Nov. 17 on the third floor of the Musser Public Library, with the public's reception as part of the hiring process, allowing community members an opportunity to visit with them, ask questions and provide comments.

Since current Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington first announced his intended retirement in March 2023, the City of Muscatine and the police department have been working to find a suitable replacement. Over the past month, interviews with candidates have been conducted and out of this process, six finalists were selected.

The first three finalists come from within the department: Assistant Chief Steve Snider, Patrol Captain Anthony Kies and Lieutenant/Shift Commander Jeff Jirak.

The other three finalists come from communities outside of Muscatine. The selection includes Deputy Chief Daniel Hostens from Galesburg, Ill., Major Adam Schaefer from Burlington, Iowa, and Derrick Turner, Chief of Mobile Airport Authority, from Mobile, Ala.

Both the city and Muscatine Police Department encourage residents to meet the candidates and share their opinions. The following day after the meet and greet event, a select committee of city staff alongside police chiefs from other communities will be interviewing the finalists further in order to make an informed final selection.