A public meeting to discuss the Fair Oaks neighborhood is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St.
The Muscatine Historic Preservation Commission is hosting the public informational meeting on nominating the proposed historic district to the National Register of Historic Places.
The proposed district, roughly bounded by Park Avenue, Washington Street, Park Drive and Hillcrest Avenue, includes 135 properties on residential blocks and 231 total resources, according to a city news release.
Property owners and others can learn more about the nomination process and the benefits of owning property listed in the registry. The meeting will also be used to gauge public support and provide additional history on the development of the neighborhood. A map of the proposed district will be available.
The city received a Historic Resource Development Program (HRDP) grant in June 2018 from the State Historical Society of Iowa to research and develop a potential historic district. The city hired project consultant Rebecca Lawin McCarley of SPARK Consulting in July.
The final report of McCarley's and the preservation commission's work can be found on the library website.
The Fair Oaks district would be the third in Muscatine.
