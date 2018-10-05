Members of the community will be able to get a closer look at the Public Safety Building, 312 E. 5th St., in Muscatine.
The 2018 Public Safety Open House will be from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday and will include demonstrations by the Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County Joint Communications.
The fire department will offer tours of the fire station and a look at fire and emergency apparatus. Residents will also be able to visit with members of the department. Activities include a smoke house will teach children how to safely exit a smoke-filled house.
The police department will have Special Response Team weapons on display with a look inside the MRAP (armored personnel carrier). Activities also include a DNA/fingerprint station for children.
— Journal Staff
