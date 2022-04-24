Public seeks answers from Louisa County board about possible Baird Timber sale

For the second month in a row, about 30 concerned residents attended the monthly meeting of the Louisa County Conservation Board seeking answers over the possible sale of an 18-acre tract of forest northeast of Morning Sun.

Although the issue was not on the agenda, one audience member asked if several other agenda items, including personnel updates, would affect when Baird Timber would be back on the agenda.

Conservation board chairman Sam Willson said he did not see the personnel updates portion of the agenda affecting any decision.

Meanwhile, board member Elizabeth Kling said she understood people wanted answers to what the board planned to do with Baird Timber, but she felt time would help resolve the situation.

An item placed on the conservation board's March 1 meeting agenda about the possible sale of the timber to help finance park development sparked a large number of residents, including members of the Baird family that originally owned the property, to turnout and voice their concerns and objections.

Louisa County acquired the property in 1983 from several Baird family descendants.

Although some family members recalled the property had been donated, other documentation indicated the county had paid for the land. Family members all agreed the intent in turning the timber over to the county had been to preserve it.

Others at the March meeting also recalled using the timber for hunting, recreation and other activities, explaining they felt there were other ways to raise money instead of selling county property people were using.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the conservation board's newest member, Joellen Schantz, who was appointed by the supervisors on April 12, said local residents had taken a definite interest in the decision on the timber.

“I think everybody here is probably going to be following the (LCCB) agenda pretty closely. Nothing is going to get by you,” she said, reminding the group that the board of supervisors would also have to approve any sale.

In other action, local farmer Ron McDonald asked the board to transfer a strip of abandoned railroad right of way back to his farming corporation.

The conservation board acquired the property through Hoover Nature Trail, Inc., in 2006, but McDonald said language in an earlier deed should have meant the property transferred back to his property.

County attorney Adam Parsons during an earlier conservation board meeting disagreed, explaining court cases and other actions had established the county’s ownership over the right of way.

The board did not take any action on McDonald’s request.

The board also:

Accepted a $17,861 timber harvesting bid from J Kubitz, Dubuque, for 139 trees at Virginia Grove

Approved a budget amendment that included a request to the supervisors to transfer $131,645 of eligible donations, land rent and other revenue into the LCCB’s reserve account

Approved a revised policy manual and bylaws

Approved an executive director’s job description

Agreed to provide a crossing easement to Tyson Foods over a portion of railroad right of way north of Columbus Junction

Agreed to continue investigating a possible sale of Emergency Wetland Program easements at Indian Slough

Accepted a $94,481 bid from AB Creative, DeSota, NE., for playground equipment at Eden Park

Agreed to continue a discussion on possible ideas for a Destination Iowa grant application

Learned operations supervisor Jeff Snyder planned to retire on July 5

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0