MUSCATINE — While Spring Cleanup Week has been part of Muscatine’s yearly schedule for several years now, this week has officially been taken to the curb.
Instead of having residents save their bulky waste items for the third week in April, the Muscatine City Council has decided that in 2020, residents will have to follow a new process if they want to get rid of their larger pieces of trash throughout the year.
This new plan was decided after the city council saw a presentation by Public Works Director Brian Stineman and Solid Waste Manager David Popp on January 9.
“It’s a big change, but it’s something we’ve been discussing for a while,” said Stineman, “Years of just trying to figure out a better way to provide the service without taking up all of the resources and time and things from the other departments of the city. We’ve been making small changes throughout the years, but this is when we took that final leap and just said ‘we can do this a better way’.”
This will save the city money and alleviate the need to stockpile unwanted bulky items, which could lead to oversized and possibly dangerous piles of waste. Rampant abuse of spring cleanup week as well as the extra manpower and equipment needed prompted the city to look for an alternative solution.
“Once we evaluated everything, we just figured it would be easier for us to do it on a schedule basis as opposed to jamming everything into a one or two week period and try to make it work,” Stineman said, “We ran the numbers and figured out that we could provide the service year round, rather than having people hoard their stuff for a year just to get rid of it.”
Instead of only putting larger waste items on the curb once a year, residents of Muscatine and Fruitland will now have year-round pick-up service for these items. However, curbside items will only be collected on the resident’s refuse collection day and only if they call or email the Muscatine transfer station to schedule a pick-up beforehand.
“We think we can get the same number of pickups throughout the year and not have that extra cost. We’ll have two guys in a truck as opposed to 20-some people and 15-20 trucks. So it should be easier, as well,” Stineman said.
Currently, there is no dedicated number or email for this specific service, though the city is in the process of establishing them. Until then, residents should call the transfer station at (563)263-9689 to schedule pick-ups. Multiple pickups can also be scheduled at a time if there are many items that need picked up.
Once the pickup is scheduled, people can place unwanted items on the curb the night before their regular collection day or by 5 a.m. on the collection day. The Department of Public Works will collect the items and take them to the transfer station for disposal. Businesses however are not eligible for this service.
While people will no longer be limited to the one week, the rules originally established for Spring Cleanup Week will be used in the year-round bulky waste effort. Residents will only be able to set out two appliances per year for pickup for free. After that, they will have to pay $10 per appliance pickup.
Car or truck tires without rims, electronic waste items, propane gas tanks, camper refrigerators and camper air conditioners will not be picked up curbside but will be accepted at the transfer station for a fee with proof of residency. Items such as torn down buildings such as garages or sheds, car bodies, large trees or stumps, concrete, pain or other hazardous chemicals, motor oil and antifreeze will also not be accepted for curbside pickup.
While this new process of picking up larger pieces of waste is still in its beginning stages, Stineman said that so far, he has only been hearing positive reactions from residents on it.
“Usually I don’t hear anything but negative comments, but I’ve actually had quite a few emails and phone messages saying this is a great idea, we’re very happy we can do this whenever we need to and that the city won’t look like a trash dump during two weeks in the spring.” While he admitted that it may take some time to get used to, Stineman believes they can work though that and make adjustments to the new plan if necessary.
The transfer station is open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
