MUSCATINE — Pumping operations in the two-county drainage district facing financial issues will continue for now, district trustees said, but outdated district boundaries need to be expanded to keep up with future costs.
Trustee Terry Martin said the district is working with state emergency management to secure a zero interest loan to help with short-term funding of the Muscatine-Louisa Drainage District 13 until a long-term solution can be found. Trustees are also in communication with FEMA, Homeland Security and lawmakers about potential aid.
Earlier this week, trustees said the pumping station would shut down and employees would be laid off because increased operating costs ate through the district budget. Louisa County Assistant Auditor Selena Gerst informed the county board of supervisors during their Tuesday meeting Muscatine County officials asked Louisa County to release $29,000 in drainage seepage funds to the district, alerting the board and public to the issue. Gerst said the district had spent $110,272 of its $15,000 budget, had recently received a $40,000 utility bill from Eastern Iowa REC and needed to pay its two employees, including 130 hours of overtime to the part-time worker.
Trustees said managing the drainage district has been difficult because many individuals living in Muscatine and Louisa counties don't know what the district does and who it helps.
"It's just a complicated thing that needs to be corrected," said trustee Rodd McNeal of the district.
The district was formed in 1919, as were many of the state's more than 3,700 drainage districts. It includes 30,000 acres of land in an area known as Muscatine Island spanning from Muscatine to Port Louisa in Louisa County. A lot has changed in 100 years, trustees said. Over time, increased and changing infrastructure, and more frequent and heavier wet weather events have contributed to more water seeping into the district through the levee. If left alone, the seepage would eventually flood the southend of Muscatine including major industries, hundreds of residences and thousands of acres of land.
To address costs associated with pumping more water for longer stretches of time, trustees have increased drainage taxes for property owners in the district for that last three years, they said, but it's not enough. They say landowners in the Muscatine Levee District outside of the drainage district are benefiting from the service without paying for it.
"We're taxing the people in the district to death to pay for everybody else," trustee Robert Cook said.
Trustees said they want the drainage district to have the same boundaries as the Muscatine Island Levee District. Landowners in the district pay based on benefit. Those closer to the slough and lower in elevation pay more than those that live farther away and at a higher elevation. Trustees have until the end of June to decide if they will raise the drainage tax again, McNeal said. An attempt was made several years ago to expand the district to keep up with costs.
In April 2016, the trustees approved the annexation of around 2,500 Muscatine and Louisa County properties into the district to tax, despite receiving 192 objections from landowners in both counties, the cities of Muscatine and Fruitland and major industries, court. Parties that opposed the decision filed an appeal in May arguing they didn't see the benefit to joining the district, and after a year of court proceedings Chief Judge Marlita Greve of the state's 7th judicial district reversed the annexation in 2017.
Trustees said they didn't appeal the decision because the legal action had been too expensive. Greve ruled the district must comply with Chapter 468 of the Iowa Code that requires the trustees receive approval from one-third of the property owners in the proposed annex before the properties could be assessed drainage tax.
"How many people want to say, 'I want to get in and be taxed,'" McNeal said. "They're already getting the benefit."
McNeal said the pumping station, located off of County Road X61, has been running 24-7 since March to keep up with the river, which has been in flood stage and above for a near record number of days. He said their season started in October with heavy rains. The pumps normally don't run over the winter, but in February the ground was frozen and a heavy rain event resulted in the district operating the pumps again. The trustees are expecting the river to be above 18 feet for another month and plan to keep operating. McNeal said once the river recedes below 18 feet, seepage dissapates.
The financial issue comes down to taxes, trustees said.
"People understand the word 'taxes,'"McNeal said. "You say the word 'taxes' and they get fire in their eyes."
They said they understand residents don't want to pay more taxes, but to continue pumping out water to prevent massive flooding to the south end of Muscatine, something needs to be done to address the financial problems.
"We can only tax so much," McNeal said. "This thing needs to be changed."
