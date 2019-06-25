MUSCATINE — A new roundabout is planned for 2nd Street and Mulberry Avenue as part of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Revitalization Project. To get there, a building needs to be demolished.
The city of Muscatine will take possession Aug. 1 of the property at 515 E. 2nd St. owned by Gregory Johnston. Muscatine City Council approved an offer to purchase the property for $75,000 at last week's regular meeting.
Prior to the purchase agreement, the city had begun condemnation proceedings to acquire the building as negotiations to purchase the property were unsuccessful. If it is to be used for public purposes, the city may condemn a property through the eminent domain process.
In city documents, staff members have been working for two years to obtain the property, stating it is critical to the continued development of the Mississippi Drive Corridor. The Mulberry and 2nd Street Roundabout project was designed by Bolton and Menk engineering firm, the same firm that worked on Mississippi Drive and designed the 2nd Street Revitalization plan. The project is estimated to cost around $1.9 million shared between the city and Muscatine Power and Water utility.
City Engineer Jim Edgmond said at the last council meeting there are approximately 45-55 working days scheduled for the project and much of the work may be done from August until November, weather permitting. He said if the project could not be completed before then, "we will do everything we can to get traffic open on hard surface streets and finish the rest of it in the spring."
A bulk of the project cost, he said, is due to the amount of work that needs to be done the electrical duct bank, sewer, water main and storm sewer. Letting the project at the end of summer, he said, can get much of the work done so potential spring flooding delays are less of a concern. The cost also covers landscaping and sidewalk work in the area. The roundabout is bigger than the Cedar Street roundabout, he said, but not much bigger.
The city will cover the cost of demolition of the building and begin the project as soon as possible following Aug. 1. Before construction can begin on the roundabout, a public hearing must be held. One is scheduled for Wednesday, the next city council meeting.
Councilors were concerned for small businesses downtown with the closure of main roads for an extended period. Downtown businesses were affected by construction work on Mississippi Drive. Edgmond said he was concerned with one business in particular, Great River Tire and Service, 204 Mulberry Ave. and had assured the owner customers would be able to access the business.
Edgmond also said the department spoke with business owners and tenants along 2nd Street about the project and would have more information at the public hearing. He said the department learned from the process of completing Mississippi Drive and specific detour signs are included in the contract to guide visitors downtown.
The council meeting will be moved up a day from its regular Thursday spot due to the Fourth of July holiday. The public will have the opportunity to address the council about the plans, specifications, form of contract and cost estimates for the roundabout. The council will also vote to approve the project.
Following approval, the city will let bids for construction locally and use the project development team to manage construction of the project, saving an estimated $150,000 in consultant costs, according to city documents. Construction is tentatively slated to begin Sept. 1.
When the city takes ownership of 515 E. 2nd St., it will also take possession of the adjacent building at 507 E. 2nd St. owned by HNI Corp. as part of a previous agreement.
"I think this project is going to make for an outstanding entrance to the downtown area," said city communications manager Kevin Jenison, "and be something that Muscatine residents can take pride in and visitors admire."
More information on plans for the roundabout, visit the city's website.
