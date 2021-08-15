Purviance attends events at Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE – “The town of Dyersville will never be the same,” an excited Kathy Purviance of Wilton said only a few short hours after returning to Muscatine County from a high profile baseball game Friday.
While Purviance did not get to see the faceoff between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on the Iowa “Field of Dreams” landmark. Instead she watched from the center of town, about three miles away, where thousands of baseball fans had turned out to celebrate the nostalgia of the game. The field, built in 1989 as a filming site for the movie “Field of Dreams,” is also a monument to the Iowa belief of pursuing a dream, no matter what it takes. The stadium the game was played in was since built about 100 yards from the movie set ball diamond and farmhouse. MUSCO provides lighting for the stadium diamond.
“My family is a baseball family,” she said. “I ran track and field because I am not good at baseball. You can go to the Field of Dreams any day of the week and there are always people there. They bring bats and balls. There is always a game going on. It is just a neat place to go.”
Since the game was played Thursday evening, Aug. 12, it has been reported to have been the most watched regular season game in 16 years, with close to 6 million viewers tuning in. The game ended with a 9-8 Sox win.
Purviance, a travelling nurse who makes a second income with a homemade soap business called the Soap Gypsy that operates mostly with a travelling booth, is no stranger to Dyersville. Whenever family comes to visit her in Iowa, The Field of Dreams is one place she is sure to take them. She became interested when she began hearing word that a professional game was being planned.
“This was planned in 2019,” she said, remembering the roundabout manner she had gone to the event. “I had heard word of it and I decided I was going to be there."
She hit her first snag when the Dyersville Chamber of Commerce informed her that a vendor’s license for game night was going to be about $800. While Purviance felt the cost was too high to make the trip profitable, she would go anyway and pay a farmer to allow her to set up her RV sales booth in a field somewhere instead of inside town. As the time got closer, the COVID-19 health crisis postponed the game until 2021.
Purviance hadn’t heard any more about the game until earlier in the summer. She contacted Dyersville again and was told this time the cost for a vendor booth was $350, which she quickly took.
In the soap business, Purviance has learned to imbed images into soaps. She made about 1,000 bars of soap with a variety of pictures and scents to honor baseball. About half the soap bars sold.
Setting up on the square of Dyersville, she commented that the events at the field were all run by professional baseball. She said people who didn’t have tickets couldn’t get anywhere near it, as she found out earlier in the day. She had tried to simply drive past the field, only to be turned away by security.
“It was so exciting,” she said. “The energy in Dyersville these last three days was just awesome. Everybody was happy and in a good mood.”
Given the small town and farm, Purviance has been left wondering where all the cars for the people who attended the game were parked.
She came away from the event selling about half the soap she had taken along. Purviance also reports she met several people who plan to market her soaps in their stores. Although saying she was contained in Dyersville, there was a constant flow of people she met, including a few Chicago players.
Arriving home, she planned to spend the next several days watching videos of the game and all the coverage surrounding it. While she thought it had been a once-in-a-lifetime event, this may not be the case.
“I thought this was a one-time deal, but I have heard word this may become a yearly event,” Purviance said.