Purviance attends events at Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE – “The town of Dyersville will never be the same,” an excited Kathy Purviance of Wilton said only a few short hours after returning to Muscatine County from a high profile baseball game Friday.

While Purviance did not get to see the faceoff between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on the Iowa “Field of Dreams” landmark. Instead she watched from the center of town, about three miles away, where thousands of baseball fans had turned out to celebrate the nostalgia of the game. The field, built in 1989 as a filming site for the movie “Field of Dreams,” is also a monument to the Iowa belief of pursuing a dream, no matter what it takes. The stadium the game was played in was since built about 100 yards from the movie set ball diamond and farmhouse. MUSCO provides lighting for the stadium diamond.

“My family is a baseball family,” she said. “I ran track and field because I am not good at baseball. You can go to the Field of Dreams any day of the week and there are always people there. They bring bats and balls. There is always a game going on. It is just a neat place to go.”

Since the game was played Thursday evening, Aug. 12, it has been reported to have been the most watched regular season game in 16 years, with close to 6 million viewers tuning in. The game ended with a 9-8 Sox win.