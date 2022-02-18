QCA Power of Women group donates over $5,000 to Pearl City Outreach

MUSCATINE – As the QCA branch of the Power of 100+ Women nears its first year anniversary, the group gave another check to a local organization in the hopes of making a difference.

On Thursday, February 17, the Power of 100+ Women gathered at the Barrel House in Davenport. After two hours of voting on which organization they wanted to donate that quarter’s money to, they agreed to give the full $5,500 to Muscatine’s Pearl City Outreach.

According to Abby Rett, a founding member, two members nominated Pearl City Outreach. Other nominees were Clock, Inc LGBT+ Community Center and SEAP (Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program).

Pastor Sharon Phillips with the outreach center said she was overwhelmed and touched by the donation.

“We were just really grateful to get this money in,” she said. “I cried when they gave me the check. Five thousand dollars may not seem like a lot, but it was like gold to us.”

Phillips said Pearl City Outreach had been in desperate need of money. Earlier this year, several key items such as its truck and its refrigerator broke down and had to be fixed using their savings.

“We had used up all our money. So to receive this donation, it was like an answer to a prayer,” Phillips said, adding this money will be used to purchase food and continue the Outreach’s services such as hot meals throughout the week and meal deliveries.

“(The Power of 100+ Women) is wonderful,” Phillips said. “They care about every organization, not just a few, and they recognize everyone. They’re strong women and they work hard. Their desire is to get out there and touch life and encourage those that are making a difference.”

Part of a nation-wide group, the Power of 100+ Women in the QCA is a group that focuses on growing and supporting the communities within Muscatine, Scott and Rock Island counties. Each individual or team of four within the group donates $100 per quarter, and with no membership fees within the group, the Power of 100+ Women donates all of the money received.

“It felt really great to give this money to Pearl City Outreach,” Rett said. “We have some members who have a personal connection to the Outreach, and the work that the Outreach does is really fabulous. I’m really inspired by the people working there.”

Rett said there were many great organizations in the QCA that she and her fellow members wanted to help and form connections with. She hopes to instill the values of giving back and supporting the community in her children through her work with the group.

“It’s about getting donations for these organizations, but it’s also about getting their information out there to people who might be in need of it,” Rett said.

The group’s goal is to reach 100 members within the Quad Cities branch. To learn more about the Power of 100+ Women or to join the group, residents can go to The Power of 100+ Women in the QCA Facebook Page.

