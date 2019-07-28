{{featured_button_text}}
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

LAST NAME, FIRST NAME | CITY, STATE NETTIME

Adlfinger, Liam | Wilton, IA 1:39:45

Amirov, Zhas | Muscatine, IA 1:00:28

Bach, Charles | Muscatine, IA 1:35:57

Batenhorst, Mike | Muscatine, IA 0:55:18

Beal, Monty | Coralville, IA 1:04:58

Benitez, Gabriel | Muscatine, IA 1:09:19

Black, Aaron | Wapello, IA 0:54:16

Brammann, Kyle | Walcott, IA 1:17:39

Brown, Caden | Muscatine, IA 1:55:06

Brown, Scott | Muscatine, IA 1:55:06

Bruns, Edward | Muscatine, IA 1:31:16

Bullard, Richard | Durant, IA 1:13:28

Caffery, Mike | Muscatine, IA 1:12:47

Carnes, Jeff | Durant, IA 1:10:30

Castle, Austin | Muscatine, IA 0:50:04

Chamberlin, Ed | Muscatine, IA 1:27:24

Chesnutt, Nolan | Walcott, IA 1:01:51

Chick, Braden | Muscatine, IA 1:00:54

Chick, Danny | Muscatine, IA 1:15:58

Clark, Lawrence | Durant, IA 2:03:51

Clark, Vic | West Liberty, IA 0:49:41

Clark, Zachary | Muscatine, IA 0:51:46

Conley, Caleb | Wilton, IA 1:26:59

Cooper, Izayah | Muscatine, IA 1:55:02

Cooper, Walter | Muscatine, IA 2:13:41

Cromer, Vinton | Muscatine, IA 1:03:48

Dorton, Sean | Muscatine, IA 1:08:50

Dunbar, Thomas | Muscatine, IA 0:52:45

Eckert, Howard | Wilton, IA 1:05:58

Esmoil, Jesse | Muscatine, IA 1:03:49

Estabrook, Matthew | Muscatine, IA 1:24:24

Fillmore, Nathan | Muscatine, IA 1:11:49

Finn, Aaron | Muscatine, IA 0:54:53

Foxen, Chris | Muscatine, IA 0:44:48

Freesmeier, Sam | Muscatine, IA 1:14:18

Gordon, Steve | Muscatine, IA 1:09:16

Griffiths, Brian | Muscatine, IA 0:55:41

Guy, Brandon | Muscatine, IA 1:10:45

Hammann, Steve | Muscatine, IA 0:57:48

Hanser, William | Wilton, IA 1:44:45

Head, Keagen | Durant, IA 0:57:33

Hein, Mike | Walcott, IA 1:19:36

Hein, Zach | Walcott, IA 0:47:16

Hermiston, Jeff | West Liberty, IA 1:05:07

Hesseling, John | Muscatine, IA 1:17:45

Hickey, Michael | Muscatine, IA 0:54:00

Hill, David | Muscatine, IA 1:03:08

Hoben, Bryce | Letts, IA 1:04:43

Janney, Rick | Wilton, IA 1:08:24

Johnson, Chad | Muscatine, IA 1:06:13

Jones, Dale | New Boston, IL 1:09:09

Kinsey, Austin | Muscatine, IA 1:14:59

Kirk Jr, Rodney | Muscatine, IA 0:59:19

Korthaus, Tony | Muscatine, IA 1:51:06

Krogman, Dave | Muscatine, IA 1:00:53

Kuhl, John | Muscatine, IA 0:56:35

Last, Mike | West Liberty, IA 1:27:05

Lechner, Eric | Muscatine, IA 0:56:19

Lehman, Chad | Wilton, IA 1:32:08

Leza, Francisco | Muscatine, IA 1:28:07

Leza, Willie | Muscatine, IA 1:38:20

Lofgren, Mark | Muscatine, IA 1:06:04

Luedtke, Bennett | Muscatine, IA 0:44:21

Mack, Michael | Walcott, IA 1:40:33

Martinez, Daniel | Muscatine, IA 1:18:48

McCulley, Max | Muscatine, IA 0:48:46

McKillip, Ryan | West Liberty, IA 0:59:40

Meyer, Chad | Wilton, IA 1:05:54

Miller, Adam | Muscatine, IA 0:52:31

Miller, Rayce | Muscatine, IA 0:51:30

Morter, Shiloh | Muscatine, IA 1:59:38

Neff, Curtis | Durant, IA 1:10:19

Nelson, David | Wilton, IA 1:07:48

Nelson, Isaac | Wilton, IA 1:13:45

Nickols, Thomas | Muscatine, IA 1:14:04

Novak, David | Muscatine, IA 1:03:10

Oliva, Jose | Muscatine, IA 1:14:54

Osborn, Kenneth | Muscatine, IA 1:20:25

Pangburn, Macky | Muscatine, IA 1:30:08

Paustian, Nevin | Durant, IA 1:10:44

Paxton, Rod | Muscatine, IA 1:38:02

Petersen, Joe | Muscatine, IA 1:02:57

Pimentel, Jose | Muscatine, IA 1:07:36

Plemmons, Dustin | Muscatine, IA 1:01:54

Poppe, Allen | Muscatine, IA 1:20:56

Prill, Chuck | Muscatine, IA 1:17:06

Prunchak, Sean | Wilton, IA 0:45:56

Pulliam, Andrew | Wilton, IA 1:14:31

Reynolds, Dannie | Walcott, IA 1:48:21

Richgruber, Steven | Walcott, IA 0:49:09

Riess, Quinn | Muscatine, IA 1:01:45

Roberts, Steven | Durant, IA 1:19:44

Rohde, Codie | Muscatine, IA 0:59:58

Rohr, Andy | Wapello, IA 0:56:10

Royal, Brady | Muscatine, IA 0:55:17

Rudolph, Joshua | Muscatine, IA 1:25:01

Ruefer, Tom | Muscatine, IA 1:22:59

Ruffcorn, Gary | Muscatine, IA 1:32:46

Schaeffer, Caden | Walcott, IA 1:35:41

Schober, Benjamin | Muscatine, IA 1:14:18

Schoepf, Andrew | Muscatine, IA 1:06:50

Schuht, Kevin | Durant, IA 1:30:51

Sharar, Nathan | Muscatine, IA 0:56:17

Sherwood, Josh | Wilton, IA 0:51:16

Smith, Jeremy | Muscatine, IA 1:04:36

Sotelo, Anthony | Atalissa, IA 1:29:58

Stadalsky, Ronald | Muscatine, IA 0:54:14

Steffen, Noah | Muscatine, IA 0:57:10

Stratton, Nic | Muscatine, IA 1:15:53

Summers, David | Muscatine, IA 0:50:12

Summers, Tim | Muscatine, IA 1:22:36

Tharp, Michael | West Liberty, IA 1:59:15

Thomas, Ty | Muscatine, IA 1:01:14

Thorson, Colin | Muscatine, IA 1:07:34

Timmerman, Kevin | Wilton, IA 1:48:57

Treiber, Karl | Muscatine, IA 0:59:41

Vanwinkle, Jesse | Morning Sun, IA 1:11:49

Vega, Victor | Muscatine, IA 1:03:28

Voss, Allen | Wilton, IA 2:02:16

Wagner, Braden | Durant, IA 1:34:22

Wiley, Farrel | Muscatine, IA 1:30:44

Williams, Jamey | Durant, IA 1:31:19

Williams, Kevin | Muscatine, IA 0:59:15

Wookey, Cullen | Muscatine, IA 1:16:56

Zigament, Benjamin | Muscatine, IA 1:19:48

Zigament, Kara | Muscatine, IA 1:19:48

