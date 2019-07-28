{{featured_button_text}}
072819-BIX7-AA-083

Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

Adlfinger, Natalie | Wilton, IA 1:39:48

Allen, Keer | Muscatine, IA 1:18:22

Ash, Megan | Muscatine, IA 0:59:55

Austin, Denise | Wilton, IA 1:18:00

Bach, Melissa | Muscatine, IA 1:35:58

Bailey, Peggy | Muscatine, IA 1:02:59

Behnke, Bethany | Muscatine, IA 1:51:25

Belokopitovs, Lori | Muscatine, IA 1:28:46

Bequeaith, Lisa | Muscatine, IA 1:25:04

Bermel, Jean | Wapello, IA 1:30:01

Bowers, Amber | Wilton, IA 1:42:30

Breed, Patches | Wilton, IA 0:59:36

Brown, Priscilla | Muscatine, IA 1:55:06

Buster, Terrie | Muscatine, IA 1:51:26

Call-Marshall, Laura | Wilton, IA 1:06:46

Carlton, Janet | Walcott, IA 2:05:54

Carnal-Freeland, Kim | Wilton, IA 1:37:21

Chaney, Caitlin | Muscatine, IA 1:15:25

Clark, Ashley | West Liberty, IA 1:02:21

Cooper, Helen | Muscatine, IA 2:13:42

Diercks, Cassondra | Muscatine, IA 1:23:19

Dorton, Molly | Muscatine, IA 1:40:54

Doyle, Vesta | Muscatine, IA 1:29:29

Ehlers, Lb | Muscatine, IA 1:20:47

Ellsworth, Stephanie | Muscatine, IA 1:23:49

Engstler, Emma | Durant, IA 1:21:54

Eserhaut, Becky | Muscatine, IA 1:42:03

Estabrook, Amber | Muscatine, IA 1:24:24

Feldman, Rebecca | West Liberty, IA 0:59:41

Ford, Kaylee | Wilton, IA 0:58:54

Foxen, Nancy | Muscatine, IA 0:46:10

Freese, Patty | Muscatine, IA 1:35:29

Frush, Ashley | Muscatine, IA 1:04:45

Garrison, Cassandra | Atalissa, IA 1:17:39

Gillespie, Paula | Muscatine, IA 1:20:25

Glasgow, Andrea | Durant, IA 1:25:11

Glasson, Kristina | Muscatine, IA 1:53:08

Goodale, Lisa | Atalissa, IA 1:28:02

Grove-Toro, Jennifer | West Liberty, IA 2:04:01

Guerra, Molly | Muscatine, IA 0:59:20

Hamann, Keri | Atalissa, IA 1:12:55

Hammann, Becky | Muscatine, IA 0:58:06

Hansen, Miranda | Durant, IA 1:18:33

Harms, Bethany | West Liberty, IA 1:08:10

Hartsock, Terry | Muscatine, IA 1:42:03

Hayes, Emily | Wilton, IA 1:22:50

Hein, Carla | Durant, IA 1:26:04

Hein, Kay | Walcott, IA 1:12:51

Heinrichs, Lindsay | Muscatine, IA 1:10:08

Henderson, Sue | Durant, IA 1:34:53

Hesseling, Jill | Muscatine, IA 1:17:45

Holt, Rachel | Muscatine, IA 1:17:11

Hopp, Debi | Wilton, IA 1:25:26

Horton, Angela | Muscatine, IA 1:03:44

Howe, Madison | Durant, IA 0:59:46

Jennings, Anna | Wilton, IA 1:22:27

Jones, Laura | Wilton, IA 1:00:19

Kern, Sarah | Letts, IA 1:20:13

Kilburn, Jacqueline | Muscatine, IA 1:21:45

Kinsey, Megan | Muscatine, IA 1:25:04

Kuhl, Gwen | Muscatine, IA 0:59:25

Lehman, Janna | Wilton, IA 1:29:13

Lensch, Hannah | Durant, IA 1:24:37

Lilienthal, Angela | Wilton, IA 1:24:36

Littrell, Tracey | Wilton, IA 2:10:44

Longlett, Katie | Wilton, IA 1:01:44

Lopez, Kim | Durant, IA 1:26:07

Luxmore, Jeana | New Boston, IL 1:32:42

Mack, Janeen | Walcott, IA 1:40:34

Mann, Cynthia | Muscatine, IA 1:57:16

Mason, Megan | Wilton, IA 1:58:45

Mathis, Marissa | Muscatine, IA 1:08:14

McCullough, Leanna | Muscatine, IA 1:18:52

Melendez, Tera | Muscatine, IA 1:33:46

Meyer, Emilee | Muscatine, IA 1:03:15

Miller, Anna | Muscatine, IA 0:52:40

Morter, Araunah | Muscatine, IA 2:02:14

Morter, Moriah | Muscatine, IA 0:53:06

Morter, Penny | Muscatine, IA 2:00:13

Nelson, Nancy | Wilton, IA 1:34:48

Newton, Maria | West Liberty, IA 1:31:19

Oliva, Marisol | Muscatine, IA 1:12:05

Orr, Staci | Muscatine, IA 1:02:12

Othmer, Gina | Muscatine, IA 1:11:49

Paustian, Katy | Durant, IA 1:16:49

Pena, Mia | Muscatine, IA 1:08:12

Peniston, Jessica | Muscatine, IA 1:28:05

Pulliam, Amber | Wilton, IA 1:54:09

Quick, Emerson | Walcott, IA 1:32:23

Quick, Taylor | Walcott, IA 0:54:39

Quiroz, Alicia | Wapello, IA 1:34:25

Raichur, Shalini | Muscatine, IA 1:16:08

Rangel, Mika | Wilton, IA 2:20:27

Rangel, Susan | Wilton, IA 2:20:25

Rangel, Zoe | Wilton, IA 2:35:57

Rao, Padma | Muscatine, IA 1:49:44

Reynolds, Eve | Walcott, IA 1:01:32

Ricketts, Kelly | Muscatine, IA 1:00:28

Roeth, Rachel | Muscatine, IA 1:23:32

Roos, Michelle | Muscatine, IA 1:03:48

Rudolph, Amy | Muscatine, IA 1:57:31

Sabel, Connie | New Boston, IL 1:16:46

Sabel, Jillian | New Boston, IL 1:13:18

Schober, Bailey | Muscatine, IA 1:17:37

Schuler, Jennie | Muscatine, IA 1:53:15

Shaffer, Ann | Muscatine, IA 1:57:16

Sotelo, Jennifer | Atalissa, IA 1:34:34

Sparks, Cindy | Muscatine, IA 0:51:26

Steffen, Jayme | Muscatine, IA 0:57:30

Streger, Debra | Muscatine, IA 2:02:09

Stych, Margaret | Muscatine, IA 1:48:01

Tahere, Sharon | Walcott, IA 1:58:37

Thorson, Morgan | Muscatine, IA 1:30:22

Udypanos, Janice | Muscatine, IA 1:31:16

Van Hemert, Nancy | Muscatine, IA 0:58:39

Vandusen, Brenda | Atalissa, IA 1:50:43

Vigil, Alivea | Muscatine, IA 1:20:12

Weigand, Rhiannon | Muscatine, IA 1:09:04

Wester, Rachel | Muscatine, IA 1:03:32

Williams, Jennifer | Muscatine, IA 1:15:28

Wilson, Krystal | Wilton, IA 1:05:27

Ziegenhorn, Sonya | Muscatine, IA 1:50:05

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments