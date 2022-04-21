Quality Cobbler celebrates 44 years in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Earlier this month, the Quality Cobbler, a locally-owned shoe store and a mainstay in the Muscatine Mall since 1989, turned 44.

Owner Larry Miller said the store has long been the location for anything shoe-related. In addition to having a large variety of shoes from over 90 brands and other items of clothing, the store offers shoe repair. Miller has resoled thousands of shoes and boots, including the steel-toed boots from workers at HON and GPC. Starting life as Miller Shoe Store, Miller and his wife Nancy moved the business into the mall and adopted the name "Quality Cobbler."

“I grew up in the shoe business when I was a kid,” Miller said. “My dad was in the shoe business — Kenny’s shoes — for 32 years. It’s just in my blood. It’s what I do. It’s who I am. ”

The store is known as the largest dealer of safety and protective shoes in the area. It offers many kinds of shoes and boots designed to combat workplace slips and to protect feet from possible falling items.

Miller also takes the time to measure and fit shoes to make sure customers are happy with their purchases. The size and shape of people’s feet change from year to year so Miller makes sure of the dimensions of the feet before providing a shoe.

He said he has recently had issues with the supply chain, to the extent he is concerned if the issues don’t correct he might end up retiring. He said trying to get merchandise is currently “hit and miss.”

Miller also warned he recently had a customer inquire about ordering shoes he had seen on a “ghost” website. When Miller had tried to order the shoes, the stock number did not come up. During a discussion with Red Wing Shoes, he learned there are fraudulent ghost sites put up all the time that people send money to and then don’t receive their shoes.

“At least that guy checked with us and we were able to tell him that,” Miller said.

To inquire about the availability of shoes at the store, customers can call (563) 263-9372.

