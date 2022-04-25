Quigley concerned about Louisa County spending plan

In spite of approval last month, Louisa County Supervisor Brad Quigley says he remained concerned over the county's spending plan for the upcoming budget year, which begins July 1.

Quigley said his primary concern centered on the lack of final approval of state funding for mental health services in the county and the region.

During the monthly report from Bobbi Wulf, mental health and disability director for Louisa and Washington counties, Quigley pointed out the state had not yet approved its funding for the services.

The state has assumed mental health costs statewide beginning July 1. Before that decision, counties funded those costs through property taxes, funneling much of that revenue through fiscal agents to regional mental health consortiums.

Wulf reported on nearly $80 million that is apparently earmarked for statewide and regional mental health services beginning in July 1, but Quigley said those allocations remained a concern.

He said the legislation finalizing those funding amounts had yet to be approved.

“When is that going to go up for a vote?” he asked Wulf, pointing out those expenses were no longer part of the county budget.

“If that goes through, I’ll at least feel comfortable for another year,” Quigley added.

Wulf said she did not know when the legislation would receive a vote but said she would ask around and email a report later to the supervisors.

Quigley said the legislation and related funding was critical to the county’s financial health.

“We can’t continue to do without full funding,” he said.

The supervisors also received monthly department updates from Cyndi Mears, general assistance; Adam Caudle, veterans affairs; and Katie Hammond, conservation.

Mears reported her office still had energy assistance available, although the utility shut-off moratorium had expired on April 1. She also updated the board on office visits, food pantry activities and other projects.

Caudle said his office numbers were increasing since his last report to the supervisors. Assistance continued to be provided to the Muscatine County Veterans Affairs office by Caudle and the Scott County veterans affairs department. Muscatine County is currently without a service officer.

Hammond said finishing up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other prior projects were continuing, and both the field crew and the environmental education programmers remained busy.

County engineer Adam Shutt also presented his weekly secondary roads update.

He said resurfacing activities on 218th Street was continuing and he hoped it would be completed by the middle of next week.

Shutt also reported he was investigating the possibility of paving part of the front portion of the Wapello maintenance yard’s parking lot. He said some funding remained available from the FY 22 budget, although the project would likely be multi-year and require additional revenue.

In final action, the board:

Approved $156,426 in claims

Delayed action on installing air conditioning units at the Complex to hopefully gather more bids

Signed a resolution amending the county’s procurement policy to ensure it aligns with a grant request

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0