Quinn Riess sworn in as Muscatine County Sheriff

MUSCATINE — Quinn Riess can trace his desire to be sheriff back to a paper he wrote when he was a student in middle school about careers in law enforcement in a small town police department.

On Thursday at the Muscatine County Courthouse, Riess raised his right hand and swore to fulfill the duties of the office of the Muscatine County Sheriff. After the swearing in, his wife and two daughters approached him on the bench of the third-floor courtroom and pinned the new badge on his dress uniform, with the word “sheriff” emblazoned across the top. The audience was filled with co-workers and deputies who had served with Riess since he first came to the department in January, 1999. He recalls saying during his job interview his goal was to retire after being sheriff.

“I knew when I was here I wanted to end up on top,” he said.

During the November election, Riess defeated challenger Mike Channon with 54% of the vote. Riess said that Dep. Jeff Mullen will become the new chief deputy, as current chief deputy Ardyth Slight is retiring.