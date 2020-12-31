Quinn Riess sworn in as Muscatine County Sheriff

MUSCATINE — Quinn Riess can trace his desire to be sheriff back to a paper he wrote when he was a student in middle school about careers in law enforcement in a small town police department.
On Thursday at the Muscatine County Courthouse, Riess raised his right hand and swore to fulfill the duties of the office of the Muscatine County Sheriff. After the swearing in, his wife and two daughters approached him on the bench of the third-floor courtroom and pinned the new badge on his dress uniform, with the word “sheriff” emblazoned across the top. The audience was filled with co-workers and deputies who had served with Riess since he first came to the department in January, 1999. He recalls saying during his job interview his goal was to retire after being sheriff.
“I knew when I was here I wanted to end up on top,” he said.
During the November election, Riess defeated challenger Mike Channon with 54% of the vote. Riess said that Dep. Jeff Mullen will become the new chief deputy, as current chief deputy Ardyth Slight is retiring.
Riess recalls going to work for the sheriff’s office in the same building he was sworn in. He worked courthouse security before becoming a patrol deputy. Since then he has served in nearly every position in the department, including being a water rescue/dive team diver and a K9 handler. Riess was serving as a captain before winning the election after Sheriff C.J. Ryan announced he would not seek the office again.
Training will be a big part of Riess’ tenure as sheriff. He hopes to add more in-service training days and continuing educational opportunities for all divisions. Riess commented there are already a number of instructors who are serving in the department.
“In today’s environment you can’t have too much training,” he said.
He said training will also apply to correctional staff in the Muscatine County Jail.
When asked about his philosophy of law enforcement, Riess said that he has always been a “law and order guy.”
“If you break the law you are going to deal with our guys in one way or another,” he said.
Riess commented that he has worked for four sheriffs and that each one has helped make the department better than it was before. He hopes to be able to add his own distinctiveness to the department.
“We are going to be the premiere law enforcement branch in the county,” Riess said. “I think we already are.”