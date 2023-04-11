The Muscatine Community School District held its first Race for the Schools event in 2013. For the past decade, the race has been both a means to help fund activities at Muscatine’s schools as well as a fun way for the community to come together and get involved.

This year, the 5K and Muskie Mile fun run will be on Saturday, May 6. The Muskie Mile will start at 8 a.m., while the 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m., and both races will start at the Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar St.

With it being a big anniversary, Race Director Daphne Donald hopes to see the race continue to be successful and is looking forward to another fun run this year.

“I love running, and I love having a community event like this, so if it were up to me I would do it a hundred years,” Donald said. It has grown over the years, it takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of community support, so you never know with events like this, but we’ve been lucky that it has grown and we have had continued support. I’m very happy about that.”

Originally, the focus on the event was on raising money for college scholarships. Over time, however, the event slowly began shifting focus toward donating the money back to schools in order to help fund physical education, wellness, and health activities for students. Whatever proceeds are made through the race are then divided by the next school year’s enrollment numbers.

Throughout the past decade, a few of the things funded through help from the event have included activities for the Muskie Early Learning Center, supplies for the (at the time) newly built McKinley gym, and an ice skating activity for students at the former West Middle School. Proceeds from the event were also used to help purchase heart monitors that high school students could wear to track their heart rate and activity during P.E.

Every year, Donald hopes to beat participation numbers from the year before. Last year saw 280 participants on race day, and Donald hopes to get over 300 participants during this year’s race.

Returning this year will be the virtual option, which has been available since 2021. Donald said she understood that some people might be too busy to participate on race day but still wanted to help support the schools. Because the option also gets people participating through it, she felt confident in bringing it back.

The school challenge will also return, with the top three winning schools each getting a bit more of the proceeds as well as a traveling trophy.

“I know it really gets some kids excited, and it’s meant to be a fun challenge between the schools based on participation,” Donald said.

To register, residents can either go online to https://secure.getmeregistered.com/RaceForTheSchools or go to the Muscatine Schools Administration Center or the Muscatine Y to pick up a printed registration form. For more information on registration fees or on the event itself, residents can go to www.muscatineracefortheschools.org.