Radio read water meters to be installed in Columbus Junction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — In a little over one month, the more than 800 water users in Columbus Junction will begin to see new radio read water meters going into their homes and businesses, city officials were told during the city council’s regular meeting on Wednesday.

According to past discussions, the council chose earlier this year to replace its aging manual read meters after agreeing the city was likely not accounting for all its water production.

During a Jan. 22 council meeting, a representative for Ferguson Waterworks, Clive, explained the advantages of radio read models, which included more rapid readings, ability to identify potential water leaks and other benefits.

The city council eventually approved going ahead with the replacement and authorized a $400,000 loan to finance the meters, which are expected to last about 20 years and cost about $240 each. With other specialized meters and installation costs, the total project expense is expected to be around $271,200.

Mayor Mark Huston reported earlier the rest of the loan will pay off the remaining debt on the city’s water plant, which was rebuilt in a new location following the 2008 flood.