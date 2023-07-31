After five days and close to 500 miles, Larry and Marsheila Stracke entered Muscatine with thousands of other riders.

They passed under a huge American flag and past decorated yards, as hundreds of people cheered them on, then they rounded a corner and, at last, saw the Mississippi River.

It was the first time since beginning the journey across the state as one of over 30,000 riders in the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI, the two Iowa native got their first glimpse of the Mississippi River. Even though there was still about 30 miles left to pedal, they knew they were getting close as they entered the last meeting town.

“Some other family members got us fired up about it,” Marsheila Stracke said. “We’d always known about it and wanted to do it, but this year we decided to do it. We have a motor home to be our home base and we found a support crew. It just fell into place this year.”

The retired couple, who live in St. Cloud, Minnesota, during the summer and Scottsdale, Arizona, in the winter, were almost finished RAGBRAI. They sat in Riverside Park with thousands of other cyclists taking a break before continuing on to Davenport and the finish line. Like many, they “double dipped in the Mississip,” sinking the front tire of their bikes in Muscatine and in Davenport.

Larry Stracke said there are four factors cyclists are concerned with — heat, humidity, hills and wind. Four of the days they had been on the road they had all the factors working against them. Marsheila Stacke told the positive side of the journey, saying they had known someone in every town this year.

“Great people,” Larry Stracke said. “Both the riders and in every town. It was just amazing.”

The couple sat in a covered park bench listening to a local musician playing guitar and watched the river flow past. Larry Stracke commented on how much he loved river towns.

While Muscatine has originally petitioned the RAGBRAI committee to be an overnight town, since this is the 50th anniversary, the committee had determined the route should closely mirror the original route. Several committees have worked for months to create amenities for the riders as they stopped town before leaving for Davenport.

The riverfront, which was filled with cyclists by 9 a.m., was set for the event. Riverside Park contained many musical acts, watering stations, port-a-potties and Wi-Fi.

Larry Stracke said that as an extra challenge, he had ridden the route with two 50-year-old. He started RAGBRAI with his vintage Motobecane Mirage bike, but when it kept jumping gears, he switched to a vintage Browning.

The couple says they will return for RAGBRAI but Larry Stracke says he will use a newer bicycle the next time they come to Iowa for the route.

“I’ll get a better bike next time,” Larry Stracke said.