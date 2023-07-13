Keep Muscatine Beautiful, the organization responsible for Muscatine's riverside events, has announced the entertainment awaiting RAGBRAI bicyclists on July 29 will include DJ Tiny Tunes at 8:30 a.m., 1st Impression at 11:30 a.m. and Fair Warning at 2 p.m. The group promises there will be more announcements to come.
Jean Harper, left, stands with her husband Charlie Harper, right, in front of the sign that hung outside Zeug Garage and Cycle Shop, which Charlie Harper purchased in 1966. He said he remembers the sign being created in the 1940s.
Tim Hange, left, and Charlie Harper, right, embark on a ride with the Melon City Bike Club. Hange will ride in RAGBRAI for his second year and Harper, of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, an official RAGBRAI bike shop, will be available during the ride for bicycle repairs and maintenance.
Charlie Harper of Muscatine, on an antique bicycle, leads the pre-ride group of 2016 RAGBRAI bicyclists to the Mississippi along the riverfront in Muscatine. Harper, the owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness who died in 2021, was honored during the 2022 RABRAI.
Charlie Harper, left, rides on Independence Avenue with Randy Oleynik on Tuesday afternoon on their way toward Muscatine. Onleynik and his daughter, Amy, are riding the high-wheeled bicycles from San Francisco to Boston.
Owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, Charlie Harper, who is running for mayor against incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson, stands with owner of Creations by Oz, Jeff Osborne, at a meet-and-greet for Councilman Scott Natvig.
After bidding on a postcard on eBay, Charlie Harper, of Muscatine, got a surprise when he received the card in the mail. The card was written by his grandmother Minnie Harper to her sister, Katherine Schoo, who was Charlie's great aunt.
From left to right: Jean, Charlie, and their son Greg Harper stand in Harper's Cycling and Fitness with a 50th anniversary cake. Charlie Harper first purchased the bicycle shop in October of 1966.
Charlie Harper, owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, is running for mayor of Muscatine in the November election.
Charlie Harper and members of his family still ride these large-wheeled bikes in area parades.
Muscatine's RAGBRAI committee is seeking sponsors for services and events when the riders come through town later this month.
