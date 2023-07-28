RAGBRAI L will roll into Muscatine Saturday morning, with the town being the last meeting town before the end in Davenport. Many downtown Muscatine businesses are getting ready for festivities on the riverfront, including hanging banners on the sides of their buildings. Several downtown stores will have extra hours during the event, which is expected to begin about 8:30 a.m. and end shortly after 1:30 p.m. See the July 27 edition of the Muscatine Journal for a copy of the map of recommended detours during the event.