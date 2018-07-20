WEST LIBERTY — As the first stop outside of Iowa City, West Liberty is getting ready to put on a breakfast of champions for RAGBRAI cyclists coming through.
Stephanie Martin, director of the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce said the town is planning a blowout for the cyclists passing through.
"It’s a great opportunity to showcase our community," Martin said. "We’ve got a great team at the head of West Liberty. We just want people to see and love our community as well. We want them to come back and visit."
Along with 18 food vendors and a host of volunteers, the town will have a performance of guitarist Evelio Villereal and a D.J.
"Fortunately for us, we had it here three years ago," said Lawrence McNaul, West Liberty's city manager. "They are coming in on the same route and leaving on same route. We have the plan already developed. We have to just line up the vendors for food."
He said that the town will have 50 portable toilets lined up and ready for incoming cyclists.
And before they leave, Wink's Bar and Grill, will be offering riders a chance for a morning libation, a bloody Mary or a mimosa.
"I think it is going to be a great time for everyone. A chance for people to see what this town can offer," McNaul said.