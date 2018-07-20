WILTON — When RAGBRAI cyclists make it to Wilton, they will have had a long week on the road.
"We don't have a lot planned," said Lori Brown, Wilton's city clerk. "We are just kind of the last pass through."
"On a Saturday, folks are looking to eat, get some rest, some shade and water and then get finished," said Chris Whalton, Wilton's city manager. "People have flights to catch, buses to catch. They are going to want to eat and then get moving."
To facilitate, some of Wilton's nonprofits have pooled money together to put on a community vendor tent. Among them the Masons, Eastern Star, Legion, Legion Auxiliary, Wilton Band, Wilton National Historical Society, Wilton PTO and Wilton alumni. They'll be serving Ribeye and pulled pork sandwiches, trail mix, fresh fruit and drinks. In addition, local Junction Bar & Grill will be serving up sandwiches and alcoholic beverages.
Outside vendors will include Pizza on Wheels, The Hole Shabang, Firehouse Concessions, Dang Brothers Pizza, Los Primos Grill, Brent Rocks, Carbo Hut, Solar Smoothies and Sidecar Coffee Truck.
According to a news release, there will be music in Elder Park, photo opportunities in front of city hall and tours available of the Wilton Candy Kitchen and Wilton Depot.