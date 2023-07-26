It was standing-room only Monday evening when entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy visited the Geneva Country Club with U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

While considered a long shot candidate, Ramaswamy is now sitting in third place nationally among the Republican hopefuls for the 2024 Iowa Caucus nod, according to poll tracking from FiveThirtyEight. He follows a distance behind Ron DeSantis, who is trailing former President Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy is unconcerned. The hedge fund and biotech multimillionaire and self-proclaimed “anti-woke” crusader said November, 2024, is only the starting point of a national revival.

“If we do our jobs right that is the start line for reviving a national character that we are at risk of losing,” he said. “It is not just the election that is the most important in our lifetime, it is the next 10 years that I think may be the most important for the continued existence of this nation.”

Ramaswamy has qualified for the first Republican debate in August. At age 37, he says he is the first Millennial to seek the presidency as a Republican.

During his speech to the packed ballroom in the Muscatine club, Ramaswamy criticized left-wing positions and condemned identity politics. He also said if elected he plans to fire 75% of federal employees from agencies such as the FBI, IRS and Department of Education.

“I have focused a lot on the ‘isms,’” he said. “Wokeism, transgenderism, climatism, COVIDism, globalism, we can go on. I think there is a time and place for seeing a problem with clear eyes.”

Ramaswamy commented on his generation, saying many members are “hungry for a cause.” He explained people wanted purpose, meaning and identity at a time when things that supplied that in the past — faith, patriotism, hard work and family — have disappeared. He said America is in the middle of a “national identity crisis.” He spoke of a vision of American national identity that is so strong it dilutes the “woke poison” to irrelevance.

He said that to him the meaning of being an American is to believe in the ideals that set the country into motion 250 years ago. He promised such things as eliminating racially-based quotas, securing the borders using the military, and having elected officials run the government rather than a “managerial bureaucratic deep state.”

Ramaswamy is also scheduled to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner on Friday. He will also be interviewed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 15.

