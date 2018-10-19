Try 1 month for 99¢
Computers
Contributed photo

Several servers within Muscatine were targeted by a ransomware attack at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, according to a city news release.

The attack went after a Muscom server, City of Muscatine Shieldware, Springbrook (financial) server and other city servers. City IT staff and other personnel have been working to isolate the ransomware and restore servers.

Muscatine Police Department and federal authorities are investigating the incident.

— Journal Staff

