Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Mike Raso is a candidate for a superintendent position in West Liberty, Iowa.
According to the West Liberty schools website, Grundmeyer Leader Services is leading the search for a superintendent, who is expected to take the reins July 1.
"The board has identified four additional candidates, based on feedback received during the interview process, and directed the search consultants set up interviews on May 13," the website says.
The list include Raso, with a brief biography that says he has served as assistant superintendent in Bettendorf and before that as assistant superintendent for the Washington School District.
Other candidates include Diego Giraldo, who most recently was chief officer of early learning for Chicago Public Schools; Joseph Nelson, athletic director for Johnston Community School District in Johnston, Iowa; and John Soper, associate superintendent for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
On March 4, the board unanimously voted not to renew Raso’s contract, set to end in June 2020.
Raso was named superintendent in 2016. He has been with the district since 2008.
