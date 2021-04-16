Rate hikes to pay water tower project

Delzell acknowledged there could be a decrease in the proposed water rate, but pointed out the city needed to be saving for future maintenance, a possible new water plant or other issues.

Two additional readings of the amendment must be approved before the new rates can go into effect.

Meanwhile, the city’s sewer rate, which is based on water usage, will actually drop under another proposed amendment.

Delzell said the current sewer rate is 220% of the water rate. Since those do not need to be raised, he said the percentage could be lowered to 170% of the water rate.

The council will also need to pass three readings of that amendment.

The first reading of a third amendment, this one involving the city’s solid waste control and specifically open burning of yard waste, was also approved by the council.

The amendment would prohibit burning of yard waste from May to March. Burning would be allowed in April, with some restrictions. That amendment was the result of past efforts by the city council to allow a spring burning season.

The council also approved hiring Kody Hardin as a public works laborer at a salary of $20 per hour, effective May 1.