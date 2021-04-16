Rate hikes to pay water tower project

WAPELLO — A nearly 25% boost in Wapello’s residential base water rate and a 47% increase for additional usage above the minimum 2,000 gallons may be used to finance a $192,000 paint and repair project on the city’s water tower.
The city council approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s water rate ordinance with the increases during its regular meeting on Thursday.
According to a table provided by city clerk Mike Delzell, the current residential rate of $9.91 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used would be increased by $2.44 to $12.35.
The residential rate for water usage over the first 2,000 would climb from the current $4.74 per 1,000 gallons to $6.97.
Rates for most other water users, including non-residential, residential outside of the city limits and non-residential outside of the city limits, will also be raised about the same percentages under the amendment.
Delzell indicated the new rates would likely generate around $60,000 annually. That would be more than enough to cover the anticipated $49,631 annual payments on the four-year loan the city plans to use to pay for the painting and repair work.
Among the three local banks contacted by the city, the State Bank of Wapello provided the lowest interest rate for the loan at 1.35%.
Delzell acknowledged there could be a decrease in the proposed water rate, but pointed out the city needed to be saving for future maintenance, a possible new water plant or other issues.
Two additional readings of the amendment must be approved before the new rates can go into effect.
Meanwhile, the city’s sewer rate, which is based on water usage, will actually drop under another proposed amendment.
Delzell said the current sewer rate is 220% of the water rate. Since those do not need to be raised, he said the percentage could be lowered to 170% of the water rate.
The council will also need to pass three readings of that amendment.
The first reading of a third amendment, this one involving the city’s solid waste control and specifically open burning of yard waste, was also approved by the council.
The amendment would prohibit burning of yard waste from May to March. Burning would be allowed in April, with some restrictions. That amendment was the result of past efforts by the city council to allow a spring burning season.
The council also approved hiring Kody Hardin as a public works laborer at a salary of $20 per hour, effective May 1.
In his report to the council, Mayor Shawn Maine reported the city had received a $50,000 rehabilitation grant to assist in the repair of the roof on the former Birthright Building.
He also said a final application had been submitted for constructing a new building on an empty downtown lot. A business proposal from local businesswoman Danielle Black was selected by the city several months ago for the grant program.
In final action, the city council decided against holding a specific spring cleanup day this year. Instead, the council decided to continue with its current policy, which allows residents to put more than the allowable two trash bags each week, but to have any additional bags tagged.
Tags are available at city hall for $1.