MUSCATINE — A study reviewed by the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees during their Tuesday evening meeting supports 2 percent rate increases for electric services over the next two years for Muscatine Power and Water customers.
The 2019 Cost of Service Study, conducted by Rosemount, Minnesota-based Dave Berg Consulting, indicates the relative costs to serve various customer classes have not changed significantly since the last study in 2017. However, 2 percent revenue increases are projected for August 1, 2019 and August 1, 2020 to help ensure adequate cash reserves necessary to maintain the long-term financial stability of the Electric Utility.
"This is in keeping with what we've been doing," said General Manager Sal LoBianco, of MP&W citing depressed wholesale energy margins, increased costs of coal and coal transportation and operations and maintenance, and capital expenditures necessary to maintain infrastructure and facilities while ensuring ongoing reliability. "The Electric Utility continues to be debt free, and we closely scrutinize all expenditures."
A comparison with other power providers indicates MP&W's rates will continue to be lower than state and national averages. "We've worked hard to keep costs down so that increases can be limited to 2 percent," said LoBianco.
No action was taken Tuesday evening, but the board will be asked to approve the rate increases during its April 30 meeting.
Communications Utility customers can expect more outages as work ramps up to complete the Fiber to the Home Project, LoBianco reported. Utility Service Delivery Director Tim Reed added that Georgia based Atlantic Engineering Group (AEG), the project's primary contractor, will need to complete 32 activations per day to meet the goal of finishing the project by year's end.
Of MP&W's three utilities, only the water utility has fallen short of meeting the budget through February. Income of $24,698 was budgeted for February, but actual income was $21,342. For the year through February, income of $67,631 was budgeted, but actual income was $40,039. Finance and Administrative Services Director Jerry Gowey said pumping expenses were higher than normal. "With the cold weather, we have to keep the pumps pumping so they don't freeze," he explained.
The water utility closed the year's first two months with a cash balance of $5,845,000 and debt of $14,558,000.
The electric utility was budgeted to show a loss of $188,080 in February but instead posted profit of $186,397. For the year, profit of $11,906, but actual profit of $496,809 was posted for a closing balance of $63,431,000 and no debt.
February profit of $126,515 was budgeted for the communications utility, but actual profit was $195,965. For the year, profit of $231,268 was budgeted, but actual profit was $410,885 for a closing balance of $11,461,000 and debt of $16,202,000.
