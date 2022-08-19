"Reaching Out" fundraiser and live-music event returns to Missipi Brew

MUSCATINE – Mental health isn’t always easy for people to talk about, but when people come together, the difficult things can become just a bit easier – especially when you know for sure that you aren’t alone.

On Saturday, August 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., the Mississippi Brewing Co. will be holding its second “Reaching Out” live-music event and fundraiser.

After having such a successful first event last year, creators Chase SyWassink and Andrew “Skippy” Armstrong decided to hold the event again, eager to raise money for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) Greater Mississippi Valley in addition to raising awareness of subjects such as mental health and suicide.

When asked about the origins of the event, SyWassink thought back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lockdown really did a number on a lot of people, not just in our community but across the world,” he said. “(Armstrong) and I started thinking about it, and we wanted to take some action. Everyone has mental health issues, but we don’t want anyone to have to go through them alone, so we thought ‘what could we do to bring people together, raise funds and get people smiling and having fun’?”

Being music lovers since they were both 13, the two friends knew they wanted to bring music into the mix. After taking five months to put the event together, with the help of Mississippi Brewing Co. they were able to hold a four hour set that “blew the top off the Brew”.

“It was just such a good time, so we just wanted to continue this,” SyWassink said.

Last year, the event was able to raise $3,000 for NAMI. With this amount in mind, while the goal is $4,500, SyWassink said that since the event is starting four hours earlier than it did last year, he hopes to double last year’s amount.

In addition to the money being raised, they saw it as a way of creating a network for people to use in order to reach out and help each other – hence the event’s name. While the event may still be fairly new, SyWassink said that seeing all the support for it early on makes him hopeful.

“It’s good to see that people really do care and I’m hoping that this event just continues to get bigger and bigger each year,” he said. “That’s my goal for this. People should care about their fellow man - because no matter our differences, we’re all in this together and we need to be supportive of one another.”

For this year’s event, the Paramore/Fallout Boy tribute band “Fueled by Emo” will once again be performing. Two additional acts, acoustic musician Joey Peate and pop/punk band Eugene Levy, will also be playing. The event will also be holding raffles for various baskets containing gift cards and other things donated by local businesses.

With the event starting earlier this year, SyWassink said he hopes that people to bring their families down. “If you bring your family down, you can get kids and young people involved in knowing that it’s okay to not always be okay and that you can always reach out and ask for help. That’s why I’m glad we’re starting earlier this year.”

SyWassink added that he hopes for a big enough turnout that people will keep talking about it until the next “Reaching Out” event, wanting to keep the momentum going for as long as possible.

“I want it to be so big and so much fun, and I want the community to be more active in this area – not just (Armstrong) and I throwing a show each year,” he said. “I want the whole community to realize that we could be doing more than one show a year to help NAMI, and I hope the community can get behind us on that.”