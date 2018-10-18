Try 1 month for 99¢
All trick-or-treat times are Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Columbus Junction: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Durant: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fruitland: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Morning Sun: 5:30-7 p.m.

Wapello: 6-8 p.m.

West Liberty: Trick-or-treat Trail, 5-6 p.m. City wide, 6-7 p.m.

Wilton: 5:30-7 p.m.

