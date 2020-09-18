Reassurances requested for Second Street project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – During the comments following the Muscatine City Council agenda during Thursday’s regular meeting, council member Osmond Malcolm said he had been contacted regarding the Second Street construction.

Malcolm said he had received a call from one of the owners of Salvatore’s on Second, who was concerned about the street construction project impacting business. He said the caller wanted assurances that this is being dealt with by the city. Mayor Diana Broderson said she had received an email regarding a sidewalk fix that had been done in which the street had remained closed for two weeks after the fix was completed.

“He says he cannot continue taking business losses,” Malcolm said.

After the shutdown of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several business owners along Second Street had brought concerns about continuing the project this year to the council. Because many of the businesses had already been closed and lost business due to the pandemic, they asked if the construction project could be put off until 2021. The council decided to continue with the project this year, as it would have cost at least $200,000 to delay the project for a year.