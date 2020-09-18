Reassurances requested for Second Street project

MUSCATINE – During the comments following the Muscatine City Council agenda during Thursday’s regular meeting, council member Osmond Malcolm said he had been contacted regarding the Second Street construction.
Malcolm said he had received a call from one of the owners of Salvatore’s on Second, who was concerned about the street construction project impacting business. He said the caller wanted assurances that this is being dealt with by the city. Mayor Diana Broderson said she had received an email regarding a sidewalk fix that had been done in which the street had remained closed for two weeks after the fix was completed.
“He says he cannot continue taking business losses,” Malcolm said.
After the shutdown of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several business owners along Second Street had brought concerns about continuing the project this year to the council. Because many of the businesses had already been closed and lost business due to the pandemic, they asked if the construction project could be put off until 2021. The council decided to continue with the project this year, as it would have cost at least $200,000 to delay the project for a year.
Public works director Brian Stineman explained the road had been closed because the installed crosswalks did not meet specifications. He also said the east side of Cedar Street may reopen as early as Friday. He said work on the west side of Cedar Street is expected to take about a week. He also commented there had been a week delay due to weather.
The meeting also marked the first time since March, the Council met in council chambers at Muscatine City Hall. The council table was set differently, with extra tables added to the ends to ensure the council members all had six feet of space to socially distance. While the council is meeting in person now, the public is still not allowed to enter the chambers and communicated with the council over the phone.
“We are rusty, but we are getting there,” Mayor Diana Broderson joked as she was taking a roll call vote.
The council also set a public hearing during its Oct. 1 meeting for the rezoning of the former Musser Public Library building, 304 Iowa Ave., from multi-family dwellings to commercial. During the Sept. 10 meeting, the council voted to sell the building to the Stanley Center for Peace and Security to be used as its headquarters.
Because it served as the library, council member Nadine Brockert asked why the building had been zoned multi-family in the first place. The classification is believed to be a mapping error that dated back to 1974.
The motion was unanimously approved.
Over the summer, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security determined the building, after extensive renovation, would make an ideal location for its permanent headquarters. The Center anticipates the investment of more than $6 million to renovate the building. Upon completion, it will house a staff of 24 workers. Another goal the center has is to make the building the first fully certified “living building,” requiring it make a positive impact on the human and natural systems that impact them. Construction is targeted to begin in the spring of 2021 and be completed in the spring of 2022.
The Stanley Center has occupied two floors in the Laurel Building since 1998 as tenants. In June 2018 the new Musser Library and HNI Community opened and the council approved a resolution declaring the former building surplus and authorized city staff to dispose of the building. No bids were received during a private auction on July 2018. No offers to purchase the building had been made since.
The purchase price of the building from the city was $120,000, which is reflective of the fair market value of the property. The rezoning is a requirement of the sale.
