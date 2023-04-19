For the past several years, Rebuilding Together Muscatine County has brought volunteers together once a year to finish as many home-improvement projects as possible, all for the sake of those who wouldn’t be able to complete these projects themselves. With a shared attitude of “it just needs done,” the group and its supporters are hoping for another successful year.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Muscatine County’s Headquarters, 1424 B Houser Street, Rebuilding Together Muscatine County will host Rebuilding Together Day, its largest volunteer workday of the year. For 2023’s Rebuilding Together Day, the group plans to take on 11 different projects ranging from putting up and taking down ramps to installing much-needed siding.

To complete these projects, Executive Director Frank Iliff reminds residents that Rebuilding Together takes on volunteers of all skill levels.

“We’ve been rained on, but we’ve never been rained out,” Iliff said, further adding: “It’s just a comradery community that’s pulling together to help people that they’ve never met. I couldn’t be more proud of the people in Muscatine who step up time after time.”

It’s estimated that around 85 to 100 volunteers will be needed next Saturday, and while not everyone may know how to use power tools or how to build, Iliff assured that he and his team will be able to find a spot of anyone who wants to participate.

“There’s so much that goes into it and so much behind-the-scenes, and that’s the part that I enjoy,” he said. “What’s in the background (of a project) is what makes the frontground look so good.”

Those who are interested can pre-register for the event by going to the Rebuilding Together Muscatine County website. People can also register the day of the event, and judging by previous year’s turnout, Iliff guessed that about a third to about a half of this year’s volunteers will be walk-ups.

When asked if this unknown factor was ever stressful to him, Iliff, who has helped with Rebuilding Together Day for 16 years now, shared that while it may have been stressful to those who have never participated in the day before, Iliff himself knows from experience not to worry too much.

“I’ve seen big events take place with Rebuilding Together, and there is stress — I’d be a liar if I said there wasn’t — but I just know that it works out,” he said. “We get the people that we need to come along and do the jobs that need to get done. We just try to keep the job moving and make sure that everyone has a good time and everyone goes home safe.”

Everyone who volunteers for Rebuilding Together Day will receive a Rebuilding Together T-shirt. A light breakfast, snacks, water and a lunch consisting of Pizza Ranch pizzas will also be provided as volunteer crews work throughout the day and into the afternoon. For more information on the day or on how to register for volunteering, residents can visit https://rebuildingtogethermuscatine.org/.