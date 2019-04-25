{{featured_button_text}}
Formerly the site of Safe Streets in Muscatine, the building at 614 Mulberry Ave. will become a single-family home this year with Rebuilding Together Muscatine County taking on the task of remodeling it.

 MEREDITH ECKLUND, MUSCATINE JOURNAL

MUSCATINE — Rebuilding Together Muscatine County (RTMC) will hold its 12th Annual National Rebuilding Day on Saturday.

Scheduled projects include several ramps to offer aid and convenience to residents, as well as two bathroom renovations to provide residents with safe and comfortable environments.

RTMC is a 501(c)3 non-profit and one of over 150 affiliates across the country. The mission of RT and RTMC is to help older, veteran and/or disabled low-income homeowners stay in their homes safer and longer.

Since its establishment in 2007, RTMC has invested over $250,000, assisting more than 100 homeowners in Muscatine County.

Volunteers of all skill levels are invited to join others from around the community Saturday morning in making a difference in the lives of people in our own community.

Volunteer sign-in begins at 7:15 a.m. at 1424B Houser Street, Muscatine. For more information on RTMC, visit RebuildingTogetherMuscatine.org or on Facebook under Rebuilding Together Muscatine County, Inc.

