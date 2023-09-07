Recent bouts of heat and lack of rain over the last two weeks of August have had a negative impact on local crops, an area agronomist said.

When first asked about this year’s harvest in early August, ISU Extension Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt felt that due to growing season conditions being pretty close to perfect, all circumstances were hinting at a good yield.

But while things have not become disastrous just yet, the weather has had a negative impact more recently, Schmitt acknowledged.

“The warm weather rushed the corn toward maturity,” he said. “This means there is less time for the plants to fill grain. The result is smaller and lighter kernels. Corn is sold at 56 pounds per bushel, so there will be fewer pounds/bushels produced.”

Not helping matters is how warm nights have also been the past couple weeks, prompting plants to use more energy during their evening respiration, thus leaving them with less energy to make starches in corn kernels which then contributes to an overall lower weight, Schmitt said. Many other fields that were under heat stress during pollination and the days after have also developed considerable “tip-back” on the ears, he added, resulting in fewer kernels per ear.

“On August 21, kernels were less than half way filled out, while last week (the week of August 27) they were about 90% filled out,” Schmitt said. “So the heat during the week of August 21 negatively impacted the filling of over 50% of the grain while last week’s heat negatively impacted about 10% of the grain fill. With the hot and dry weather, we have definitely taken the top off of the yield.”

But while he doubts that any local farmers will be setting records this year, Schmitt added that he is still hopeful that for the fields that have non-compacted soil and good moisture-holding capacity, they could still have a potential for good corn yields.

As for soybeans, because their maturity is controlled greatly by length of night, Schmitt noted that there has not been the rush to maturity. “Because soybeans are simultaneously flowering, setting pods, and filling pods in late July and early August, they can tolerate short periods of stress better than corn by ‘making up’ for it later.”

Still, Schmitt added, the continuous dry weather will be limiting on bean size in fields where adequate soil moisture has not been available. Additionally, with both corn and soybeans, he shared that he has seen instances of fields and parts of fields turning brown early in cases where available soil moisture is limiting. Forages have also seen slower growth, due to being cool season plants.

Schmitt said that the 30-day outlook for September is warm and dry.

“We are pretty much at nature’s mercy from here on,” he said.

With these conditions in mind, Schmitt emphasized the importance of keeping harvest equipment free of debris and well maintained in order to prevent combine fires.

“The engine compartment is the most common place where fires start, but hot bearings are also fire starters. Not only are we looking at the loss of the machine, but the conditions may be such that the fire can spread quickly across the landscape," he said.

For safety, Schmitt recommended that farmers have two properly functioning fire extinguishers on the machine — one in the cab and one mounted on the outside. He also asked farmers and residents to keep in mind that there will be above-average amounts of farm equipment on the roads.

“The general public needs to be alert, remember that farmers are there doing what needs to be done, and have patience,” he said. “Farmers, meanwhile, need to be sure their lights are properly functioning and that their Slow Moving Vehicle (SMV) signs are clean and visible. Farmers also need to share the road as much as possible.”

