Reception will honor Muscatine's out-going elected officials

The Muscatine community is invited to a reception from 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday Dec. 16 at Muscatine City Hall honoring three elected officials who will leave office at year's end.

Diana Broderson has served as mayor of Muscatine for the past six years while council members Kelcey Brackett and Osmond Malcolm have served for the past four years. Malcolm decided not to seek reelection this year while Broderson and Brackett were defeated in the November General Election.

Everyone is invited to attend the reception and thank them for their service to the city prior to their final City Council meeting.

