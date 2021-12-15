 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reception will honor Muscatine's out-going elected officials
0 comments
alert top story

Reception will honor Muscatine's out-going elected officials

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
council

The Muscatine community is invited to a reception from 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday Dec. 16 at Muscatine City Hall honoring three elected officials who will be leaving office at the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Diana Broderson has served as the Mayor of Muscatine for the past six years while council members Kelcey Brackett and Osmond Malcolm have served for the past four years. Malcolm decided not to seek reelection this year while Broderson and Brackett were defeated in the November General Election.

Everyone is invited to attend the reception and thank these individuals for their service to the city prior to their final City Council meeting.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Muscatine community is invited to a reception from 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday Dec. 16 at Muscatine City Hall honoring three elected officials who will leave office at year's end.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Diana Broderson has served as mayor of Muscatine for the past six years while council members Kelcey Brackett and Osmond Malcolm have served for the past four years. Malcolm decided not to seek reelection this year while Broderson and Brackett were defeated in the November General Election.

Everyone is invited to attend the reception and thank them for their service to the city prior to their final City Council meeting.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News