Allsteel/HON/HNI representatives Dalilah Vasquez and Kelly Stender set up shop at the Louisa-Muscatine High School community job fair. Over 12 businesses from the area had recruiting tables set up Wednesday afternoon in the school's gym, and there were also tables to provide temporary employment as well as services such as creating a resume.
Recruiting team members in Muscatine
