 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recruiting team members in Muscatine
0 comments
featured

Recruiting team members in Muscatine

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Recruiting team members in Muscatine

Allsteel/HON/HNI representatives Dalilah Vasquez and Kelly Stender set up shop at the Louisa-Muscatine High School community job fair. More than a dozen area businesses had recruiting tables set up Wednesday afternoon in the school's gym. There were also tables with information about temporary employment and services such as creating a resume. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Allsteel/HON/HNI representatives Dalilah Vasquez and Kelly Stender set up shop at the Louisa-Muscatine High School community job fair. Over 12 businesses from the area had recruiting tables set up Wednesday afternoon in the school's gym, and there were also tables to provide temporary employment as well as services such as creating a resume. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aquatic Center to open next month
Local

Aquatic Center to open next month

  • Updated

City employees did a bit of work to the Muscatine Aquatic Center Friday morning. The center, which was closed for the 2020 season due to the C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News