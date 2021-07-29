Red and Lee Vintage gets ready for September remodelling

MUSCATINE – After being in business for just over a year and having qualified for a city forgivable business loan, Red and Lee Vintage is planning to be closed for the month of September, but owner Jennifer Williams promises not to leave customers wanting.

Williams said the hand-picked vintage and retro styles people have come to know from the shop will be sold at four trade shows in Iowa and Illinois during the month. When the store reopens in October, she promises a whole new look for the shop.

She said with the fashion industry moving so quickly she hopes to slow the trends down a bit. She said in some cases modern quality isn’t as great as the quality of some older clothing and she makes sure to stock clothes that show high quality. Williams says that she goes through each article of clothing and only offers the best to her customers.

“I offer vintage and pre-loved – meaning it can be current fashion,” she said. ‘Current is like from the past 10 years. Then you have retro and vintage. I offer high quality clothing and accessories and home decor and furniture at a reasonable price.”