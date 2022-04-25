Red Cedar Chamber Music to give free Mother's Day performance in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Want to class up this Mother's Day and show mom how much you care, but don't have much dough? The Muscatine Art Center may have you covered.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, the Art Center will host "Brinton Surprise," a free Red Cedar Chamber Music performance, at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in the Art Center’s Music Room.

Featuring violinist Miera Kim, guitarist John Dowdall, flutist Claudia Anderson and cellist Carey Bostain, the Red Cedar ensemble will provide accompanying chamber music as they present several silent movies and magic lantern slides from their Brinton collection. Michael Zahs, a historian who helped rescue the collection from being destroyed in 1981, will also be featured as the narrator of that performance.

Some of the films that will be shown are “The Fairy of Springtime” and “Venetian Tragedy”, with each film accompanied by a score commissioned by Red Cedar Chamber Music. Guests will learn about Georges Melies, a French filmmaker, through the film “A Melies Voyage”.

“We really hope that guests enjoy all of it — not only the music, but the silent films and the magic lantern slides,” Art Center Program Coordinator Katy Loos said. “We hope it’s something that moms can bring their little ones to while also being something that adults can enjoy as well, and we feel that it’s perfect for the Muscatine Art Center setting.”

To learn more about Red Cedar Chamber Music, residents can visit the group’s website at http://www.redcedar.org/performance-schedule/.

“We always love having different kinds of performances at the Art Center, whether it be jazz or ensemble music,” Loos said. “It can appeal to a wide variety of audiences, and this one is going to be so fun."

