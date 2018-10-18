MUSCATINE — At its regular session tonight, Muscatine City Council will vote on a resolution to reduce the interest rate on the Sewer Revenue State Revolving Fund Loan.
According to an attachment to the agenda on the city's website, the City of Muscatine received notification from the Iowa Finance Authority that the rate on the loan will be lowered from 3 percent to 1.75 percent beginning Dec. 1, resulting in a savings of $1,107,918.75 over the remaining life of the loan.
The loan helped pay for a significant portion — $16.5 million — of the $18.5 million improvement project started in 2008 at the Water Pollution Control Plant, now known as the Water and Resource Recovery Facility, the attachment included.
Items on the agenda include:
- Resolution Awarding Airport Hangar Apron Contract to Heuer Construction
- Resolution Authorizing the Assessment of Unpaid Abatement Costs and Unpaid Rental Inspection Fees to Private Properties.
- Request to Approve Issuance of a Purchase Order for 13 Ballistic Vests
- Request to Proceed with FAA Grant Application for Taxiway
Council will also vote to approve the annual financial report for the year ending June 30. An overview of the budget basis financial statement for the city was presented to council last week by Finance Director Nancy Lueck.
City council meetings are open to the public and open for public comment. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St.
