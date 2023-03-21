Recently, the refuse truck drivers of Muscatine have been noticing various infractions regarding the contents of curbside collection bins. To make pick-ups run smoothly and to assure that all trash and recycling is collected, the city is reminding residents of what should and shouldn’t be placed in these bins.

According to David Popp, solid waste manager for Muscatine, he and his drivers have been seeing cases of contaminants being placed in recycling containers, refuse and recycling containers that are too full, and loose trash being placed into bins. This last point, Popp felt, is especially frustrating both for drivers and for neighborhoods that may have to deal with trash on or near their property.

“When the trucks dump the bins, loose trash will invariably be blown away from the trucks and back onto residents’ yards,” Popp said. “That would not happen if the trash was contained in plastic or paper bags when placed in the bins, and the carts were not overfilled.”

Other recent issues have included residents not having their collection bins facing the right away or bins being placed too close to obstacles such as poles, cars and mailboxes, which makes it hard for the bins to be picked up and properly dumped into the refuse and recycling trucks.

“The trucks that we use for most residential collections have an arm that extends out to lift the bin up, dump the contents into the truck and then return the bin to its original position,” Popp continued. “If a bin is too close to an obstacle it makes it very difficult for the operator to reach out and snag the bin to lift it and place it back.”

As a reminder, refuse and recycling bins are to be placed curbside for collection no later than 5 a.m. the day of collection nor no earlier than 4 p.m. the day before collection. The bins are to also be placed within 3 feet between any poles, cars or mail boxes. The handles of each bin should also be placed facing away from the street.

To prepare refuse for collection, garbage should be thoroughly drained and wrapped or placed into appropriate trash bags or containers before being placed into a bin. Recycling material for collection should also be cleaned before being placed in the recycling bin.

Some hazardous waste that is not allowed to be placed into either refuse or recycling bins include toxic and/or corrosive products (such as oil based paints, insecticides, thinners, solvents, cleaners, turpentine, furniture stripper, nail polish remover, rechargeable batteries, etc.), products that are capable of easily being set on fire, products capable of burning or destroying living tissues and materials by means of a chemical reaction, products capable of exploding or reacting violently if exposed to heat or extreme pressure or when exposed to incompatible materials and products that can cause severe injury or death in inhaled, ingested, or absorbed through the skin.

Muscatine and Louisa County residents who need to dispose of hazardous waste can do so at the Muscatine Transfer Station for free. A full list of acceptable and non-acceptable items can be found at Household Hazardous Waste on the city of Muscatine website.