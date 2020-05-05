Region board allows state mandated vote but weighs the authority

DAVENPORT — After being put on notice by the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS), the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region board made its own compromise to give appointed board members the right to vote, but just not letting the vote carry as much weight.

During a special meeting Monday, the board unanimously approved the state mandate to allow two governing board members who are appointed as part of the region’s 28E agreement to create the Children’s Health Services Implementation Plan to vote on fiscal issues. Last month the board agreed only elected officials should be allowed to vote on money issues, arguing that the elected officials who make up the board, all county supervisors, are responsible for county funds. The appointed officials would be encouraged to provide input but not allowed to vote on fiscal matters. A similar statement has been made on the fiscal year’s 28E agreement that will be going out to counties soon. Since then DHS had sent a letter to the board requiring that the members be allowed a vote.