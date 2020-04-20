Region concerned about property tax revenue being used to finish the year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAVENPORT — With a delay in property taxes due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services (EIMHDS) board is concerned there isn't enough money in the coffers to end the fiscal year on June 30.

During its regular meeting Monday, financial officer David Farmer reported revenues from the taxes are coming in slowly and expressed concern that bills may have to be held for a few months until revenues from taxes arrive in September. Farmer estimated the delay in tax money will put a stretch on the region in June and July.

“Let’s hope that the property tax dollars continue to come in during the month of April,” he said. “It will help bump this up higher.”

In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency disaster proclamation stipulated taxpayers had until April 30 to file property tax payments

The five member counties each pay taxes of about $9 million to the region. So far, most of the counties have about $8.8 million of revenue in. The region costs about $700,000 per month to operate.