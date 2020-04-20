Region concerned about property tax revenue being used to finish the year

DAVENPORT — With a delay in property taxes due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services (EIMHDS) board is concerned there isn't enough money in the coffers to end the fiscal year on June 30.
During its regular meeting Monday, financial officer David Farmer reported revenues from the taxes are coming in slowly and expressed concern that bills may have to be held for a few months until revenues from taxes arrive in September. Farmer estimated the delay in tax money will put a stretch on the region in June and July.
“Let’s hope that the property tax dollars continue to come in during the month of April,” he said. “It will help bump this up higher.”
In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency disaster proclamation stipulated taxpayers had until April 30 to file property tax payments
The five member counties each pay taxes of about $9 million to the region. So far, most of the counties have about $8.8 million of revenue in. The region costs about $700,000 per month to operate.
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith asked if there is any chance stimulus money can be used to make up the difference. She said that there were funds that were earmarked for mental health funding and wondered if the region could get any of it for a short term. Farmer said he hasn’t seen anything that directed the money locally and that it would be a state decision if the region got any of the money. Farmer recommended contacting the Iowa Department of Human Services (IDHS) and state legislators to see if any money could be allocated to the region.
Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen asked about a back flow for cash flow help. Farmer said he would know more in the first week of May when the region sees how much property tax money comes in.
Scott County representative Ken Beck said the region would have more of an idea how much money was available during its May 18 meeting. He said the region should wait and see how much money had come in at that time.
“I guess we will just need to get your insight at that meeting if we are on track or off track so we can start thinking about what we need to do,” he said.
The board also approved its 2021 budget, which now includes Muscatine County. Muscatine County had originally announced it intended to withdraw from the region, but was later reassigned to the region by IDHS.
During the review of the budget, administrator Lori Elam said the cost of intensive residential services came in higher than anticipated and were not budgeted for. She said the region did not have to have the service installed until July 1, 2021. The budget was approved unanimously.
The board later went through its 28E agreement looking at many areas where wording can be changed or revised.
