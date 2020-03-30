Region mental health board rejects Muscatine County's letter to remain a member

DAVENPORT — The Iowa Department of Human Services will determine which mental health region Muscatine County will become a member of after the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region governing board rejected a letter from Muscatine County rescinding its request to leave.

The board voted 2-3 on a motion to accept the letter, with Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen and Clinton County representative Jim Irwin voting to accept the letter. During discussion Irwin said several issues had been raised in the governance of the region that he hoped to see move forward and that he felt Muscatine County should be included.

“We are not doing due diligence in our region,” Irwin said. “We have not done a good job of keeping our CEO and our RFPs in place. We need to follow the blueprint that had been laid out by every other region in the state of Iowa. I seem to be getting pushback on that conversation. If Muscatine County is out, I just don’t know where Clinton County will be a year or two years down the road.”